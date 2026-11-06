New Looney Tunes Movie Will Combine the Franchise With a 2000s Crime Favorite

So long (for now), Looney Tunes musical. Hello, Looney Tunes heist movie! In a lengthy article at The Wrap about the state of Warner Bros. animation under the newly merged Skydance, writer Drew Taylor mentions “a new Looney Tunes feature in the vein of Ocean’s 11.” No mention is made of the previous Looney Tunes movie that had been in development: Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical. That project had been canceled once in 2022, but then came word that the late Eric Bauza had been working on it at the time of his death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With The Wrap not even bringing up the musical as part of a larger story that seems to mention every single other animated film in development at Skydance, the obvious inference is that it’s no longer an active project. The loss of its primary voice actor was undoubtedly a serious blow; Warner Bros. will have to take their time finding another loquacious lead as versatile.

A Looney Tunes Heist Movie Seems Like a Natural Fit

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

Writers often use the titles interchangeably, but Ocean’s 11 (with digits) is the 1960 Frank Sinatra-starring heist film featuring the Rat Pack, while Ocean’s Eleven (spelled out) is the 2001 remake by Steven Soderbergh, starring George Clooney. The strong likelihood is that any current filmmakers are referring to the Soderbergh version, which spawned two sequels, a spin-off, and an in-the-works prequel. In either case, the premise is about putting together a team of thieves with different, complementary talents in order to rob casinos. In the 1960 version, the characters were World War II veterans putting their military skills to use. In the remake, Danny Ocean is a professional thief out on parole.

Canonically, many of the Looney Tunes characters are also World War II veterans: Bugs, Daffy, and others appeared in propaganda cartoons of the era fighting Nazis and the Japanese, sometimes invoking unpleasant stereotypes. The movies could play with that fact, though they might not want to get too deep into the weeds, as most cartoons of the era depicted the Japanese enemy soldiers in a racist caricature style, and any depiction of Nazis is probably not something audiences want right now in a Bugs Bunny movie. But a heist that utilizes every cartoon character’s particular talents? That sounds like a great use of their particular individual skills — though the Road Runner and Speedy Gonzales need to be on opposite sides.

Maybe they can raid the Warner Bros. vault to rescue Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt from the tax write-off limbo that almost also consumed Coyote vs. ACME. That’s probably not legal without paying back an actual tax break, though. More likely it’ll be Yosemite Sam owning a western-themed casino, because that just sounds right, and allows the likes of the recently heel-turned Foghorn Leghorn to fit in. Maybe after losing a mass of lawsuits, the ACME company moves into casino management instead. It’s a quick way to recoup, and many toon characters are suckers for get-rich schemes. However, if a bunch of them can work together to play basketball, they can certainly work together to rob the joint.

Do you want to see a heist movie that’s totally looney? Tell us what’s up, Doc, in comments.