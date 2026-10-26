Eric Bauza, Modern Voice of Bugs Bunny & The Looney Tunes, Dead at 46

Eric Bauza, the modern voice of The Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more, has passed at the young age of 46. While many fans wouldn’t normally have seen the actor, given his iconic work voicing some of the most beloved cartoon characters in the entire world, the success of this summer’s shelved and then revived Coyote vs. Acme provided an opportunity for Bauza to step into the spotlight and get some much-deserved face time with press and fans.

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The news of Bauza’s passing was announced on his Instagram and no details are known at this time regarding the cause.

The Instagram post was signed by the actor’s family and indicated that Bauza’s death was sudden and unexpected.

While Bauza was best-known for being the primary voice actor for numerous Looney Tunes characters – including the franchise’s biggest stars – fans will also have heard his work as Puss in The Adventures of Puss in Boots TV series, as well as numerous roles in DC and Marvel animated films. Comic book fans will note that in his time acting, Bauza played everyone from The Flash to Mr. Freeze, Amadeus Cho, Ezekiel “Zeke” Stane, Aquaman, Jimmy Olsen, Two-Face, Thunderbolt Ross, and more.

Bauza was born December 7, 1979 in Toronto, Ontario and often credited his family (especially his father and grandfather) for introducing him to The Looney Tunes and kicking off his love for animation.



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