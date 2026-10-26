Eric Bauza’s Final Performance is Another Looney Tunes Film That Warner Bros. Originally Cancelled

Eric Bauza, the modern voice of Looney Tunes icons such as Bugs Bunny and more has died at the age of 46, and one of his final performances will be in a new Looney Tunes film that had been initially cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery. Before Warner Bros. went through yet another merger with Paramount to form Skydance, its initial merger with Discovery had resulted in a number of new animated projects announced to be in the works that were subsequently shelved a few years later.

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Some of these famous projects include the recently released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and Coyote vs. Acme (which went on to box office success), but there was one other that had seemingly been cancelled forever. Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical was seemingly cancelled back in 2022, but a recent update from Variety has revealed that Bauza was currently in pre-production on the film as of the time of his death. Meaning that there was a move towards release for the film once more.

Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical Revealed to Be in Production Following Cancellation

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical was first announced to be in the works for a release with Cartoon Network and HBO Max in 2022, and was subsequently cancelled alongside other animated projects like Batman: Caped Crusader, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Merry Little Batman and more. Notably many of these other cancelled projects eventually were saved and released through other distributors or streaming services, so it seems like it was going to be the same case for this Looney Tunes musical as well.

But unfortunately with Bauza passing away in the midst of the film’s pre-production, it’s not quite clear how far along the musical actually is. With the passing of the lead star behind the film, it’s not clear just how much voice work he had been able to record. This ultimately might lead to the film being shelved once more depending on how the newly formed Skydance decides to move forward with the Looney Tunes property (and its potentially in development projects) with the loss of their biggest voice star.

You Should Watch Coyote vs. Acme

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For now, Bauza’s final performance as Bugs Bunny (and many other Looney Tunes icons) can be heard in the recently released Coyote vs. Acme, which the actor had been a great champion of while it was in limbo. When the film was originally scrapped for tax purposes by Warner Bros. Discovery and had no hope of release, Bauza often took as many opportunities as he could to have a distributor save the film from its fate such as when he took the stafe at the Annie Awards in 2023.

Acting out a scene between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza took a shot at Warner Bros. Discovery, “It could’ve been worse, Daffy. We could be Wile E. Coyote right now.” Which Bauza (as Daffy) then responded with, “I hate to be political, but release Coyote vs. Acme!” Bauza’s campaigning along with the rest of the team eventually did lead to the successful release of the film (which is now available to buy or rent on digital stores), and it proved that the Looney Tunes truly could kick off a new era.

Are you hoping to see Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical release someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Variety