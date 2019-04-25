New Men In Black: International Poster Released

Men in Black: International fever is in full swing, and Sony not only doled out a new trailer for the anticipated film but also dropped a new poster for it. The new poster features Chris Hemsworth‘s Agent H on the left, Tessa Thompson‘s Agent M on the right, and the adorable alien sidekick Pawny in the middle perched on Agent M’s hand, which will be voiced by Kumail Nanjiani. A Neuralyzer also lights up the center of the poster, and you can check out the full thing below.

The trailers have received positive responses from fans so far, and the series looks to embrace the fun and lighthearted tone of past entries. That said, this movie is going to embrace a more worldwide feel than previous films, and Thompson hopes the new mix will delight longtime fans and new fans alike.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson told Entertainment.ie. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.”

Things are already off to a promising start, and with such a talented cast attached, it appears the franchise isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. As for Pawny, we foresee him quickly becoming a crowd favorite, just like Frank the Pug did in the previous films.

Men In Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray and is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and stars Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Tessa Thompson (Agent M), Rebecca Ferguson (Riza), Kumail Nanjiani (Pawny), Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson (Agent O), and Liam Neeson (High T). You can check out the official description below.

“The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

Men In Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.

