Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 12)
The biggest movie weekend of the summer has arrived! With theaters still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the summer movie season hasn't exactly been a thing this year, save for a few streaming and on-demand releases here and there. However, this weekend marks the first time we're going to have multiple major releases on the same day, across multiple platforms, giving movie fans everywhere something to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there is something for you this weekend.
One of these new films is Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, which stars SNL breakout Pete Davidson in a semi-biographical story about moving on from the loss of his father. The film has received rave reviews and is available to rent on iTunes, Vudu, Amazon, or any other on-demand video service. It'll cost $20 to watch The King of Staten Island this weekend, but there are also quite a few other titles to check out on streaming services that you're already paying for.
The most talked-about movie arriving this weekend (or even this entire year so far) is Da 5 Bloods, the latest film from director Spike Lee. The story of four Black Vietnam veterans returning to the jungle to face their demons and find a buried treasure is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of the year, and 2020's first true awards contender. Da 5 Bloods made its debut on Netflix first thing Friday morning.
If you're looking for lighter fare, Disney's live-action adaptation of Artemis Fowl is making its debut on Disney+. Hulu is releasing the first season of its new stop-motion animated series Crossing Swords, which comes from the producers of Robot Chicken. Knives Out, one of the most popular movies of 2019, is now streaming on Prime Video.
You can check out the complete list of this weekend's new streaming titles below!
Netflix
JUNE 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Netflix Family
The Search Netflix Original
The Woods Netflix Original
JUNE 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
JUNE 14
Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original
Disney+
JUNE 12
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Artemis Fowl - Exclusive Movie Premiere
It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer - "The Surfing Corgi and Bee Dogs"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Score"
Disney Family Sundays - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"
One Day at Disney - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative"
Hulu
JUNE 12
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child's Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
JUNE 13
Eye in the Skye (2015)
Dragonheart (1996)
Windtalkers (2002)
HBO Max
JUNE 12
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
JUNE 13
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
JUNE 14
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
I May Destroy You, New Episode (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, New Episode (HBO)
Showtime and Starz
JUNE 12 (STARZ)
Awakenings (1990)
Cast A Long Shadow (1959)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Land Raiders (1970)
Madhouse (1990)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Shakes The Clown (1991)
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001)
Trooper Hook (1957)
JUNE 13 (STARZ)
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (1999)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Windtalkers (2002)
JUNE 14 (STARZ)
Hightown, New Episode
JUNE 13 (Showtime)
Mob Town (Premiere)
JUNE 14 (Showtime)
Billions, New Episode
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, New Episode
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.