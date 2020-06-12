Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 12)

The biggest movie weekend of the summer has arrived! With theaters still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the summer movie season hasn't exactly been a thing this year, save for a few streaming and on-demand releases here and there. However, this weekend marks the first time we're going to have multiple major releases on the same day, across multiple platforms, giving movie fans everywhere something to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there is something for you this weekend.

One of these new films is Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, which stars SNL breakout Pete Davidson in a semi-biographical story about moving on from the loss of his father. The film has received rave reviews and is available to rent on iTunes, Vudu, Amazon, or any other on-demand video service. It'll cost $20 to watch The King of Staten Island this weekend, but there are also quite a few other titles to check out on streaming services that you're already paying for.

The most talked-about movie arriving this weekend (or even this entire year so far) is Da 5 Bloods, the latest film from director Spike Lee. The story of four Black Vietnam veterans returning to the jungle to face their demons and find a buried treasure is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of the year, and 2020's first true awards contender. Da 5 Bloods made its debut on Netflix first thing Friday morning.

If you're looking for lighter fare, Disney's live-action adaptation of Artemis Fowl is making its debut on Disney+. Hulu is releasing the first season of its new stop-motion animated series Crossing Swords, which comes from the producers of Robot Chicken. Knives Out, one of the most popular movies of 2019, is now streaming on Prime Video.

You can check out the complete list of this weekend's new streaming titles below!