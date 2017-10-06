New My Little Pony Characters Revealed By Hasbro & Netflix

✖

Today, Saturday, April 10th, is National Siblings Day and to celebrate Netflix and Hasbro are introducing two brand new sibling characters into the My Little Pony universe: royal Pegasi Pipp Petals and Zipp Storm. The two new characters join three other previously revealed new characters Hitch Trailblazer, Sunny Starscout, and Izzy Moonbow in the upcoming new My Little Pony movie that will debut on Netflix later this year.

As you can see in the photos below, Pipp Petals is a mostly purple-toned pony, with a pinkish lavender body and purple mane with golden hooves. Zipp Storm has a more pink-ish cream-colored body, cream, blue, and purple wings, and a multi-color mane.

Earlier this year it was announced that the My Little Pony movie, which was set to hit theaters in September, will now be skipping theaters altogether and instead debut on Netflix. The film is just the latest in Hasbro's popular My Little Pony line of films and series, following 2017's My Little Pony: The Movie which brought in $60 million at the worldwide box office. You can check out the official description of the movie for yourself below.

"A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 - Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity - embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

The film has an all-star voice cast including Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Pena, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana. The movie features original music and songs performed by Sia, Diggs, Saldana, Chenoweth, and Blunt."

What do you think of the two new Ponies? Let us know in the comments.