New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer

A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.

Hailing from Roar Uthaug, director of Tomb Raider and The Wave, Troll stars Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold. Netflix describes it as follows: "Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?"

As of this writing, Troll has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with eleven reviews and only one of them negative. Rue Morgue Magazine notes that Uthaug is "not taking all this entirely seriously, but he never pitches TROLL as a spoof. He takes spectacle seriously...and to that end, the visual effects of the troll and its devastation are first-rate." Collider wrote that the film "has the clear advantage of conjuring a magnificent beast from Scandinavian folklore. Uthaug ultimately succeeds in developing a movie that'll most likely please fans of giant creatures."

Take a look at the top 10 movies on Netflix right now below.