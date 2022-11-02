Roar Uthaug's Troll Trailer Released by Netflix

There's a troll coming to Netflix, and they look terrifying. At the start of December, Netflix will be releasing a new original film from Roar Uthaug, director of Tomb Raider and The Wave. The movie is called Troll, and it's exactly what you think it is. It chronicles the resurrection of a giant troll in the mountain of Dovre, and the devastation that comes from his return after a thousand years of being locked up.

Troll looks like a Norwegian kaiju movie in the same type of vein as Godzilla, with the giant creature causing havoc and a select group of people hoping to stop him. The film doesn't arrive on Netflix until December 1st, but the streaming service has given people the first look at the madness to come. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the chaotic first trailer for Troll, which you can check out in its entirety below.

What Is Netflix's Troll?

Troll is directed by Roar Uthaug with a screenplay from Espen Aukan. The film comes from Motion Blur and is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Stand Sinkerud. It stars Marie Wilmann in the lead role, an archeologist who gets roped into helping the government figure out what is behind several strange occurrences. Obviously, it turns out to be the Troll. The film also stars Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold.

Troll is the first feature film from Roar Uthaug since he rebooted the Tomb Raider film franchise with Alicia Vikander back in 2018. The Wave was released three years prior to that in 2015. He also directed the films Escape, Magic Silver, and Cold Prey.

Here's the official Troll logline from Netflix:

"Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?"

What did you think of the debut trailer for Netflix's Troll? Are you looking forward to the new monster movie? Let us know in the comments!

Troll arrives on Netflix on December 1st.