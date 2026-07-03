New Netflix Movie With Iconic 139-Year-Old Character Is an Instant Hit, Despite Unwanted Rotten Tomatoes Records

Millie Bobby Brown is undoubtedly one of Netflix’s biggest stars, appearing in several notable projects for the streamer. Besides being one of the faces of the hit series Stranger Things, Brown has also starred in some notable Netflix original movies — one of which spawned a franchise. In 2020, Enola Holmes was released, earning widespread acclaim as a fresh and exciting take on the Sherlock Holmes mythos. Building off that success, Enola Holmes 2 premiered in 2022 to an even stronger reception, and now Enola Holmes 3 rounds out a trilogy this summer. While the threequel is scoring high viewership figures, it’s also setting some unwanted Rotten Tomatoes records.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, Enola Holmes 3 is currently the No. 1 movie on Netflix. According to the outlet’s metrics, the film has a score of 906, well ahead of second-place Little Brother (655). Unfortunately, Enola Holmes 3 is not as much of a critical darling when compared to its predecessors. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has the lowest critics and audience scores in the series. See how the review scores compare to the previous two films in the space below:

Movie Critics Score Audience Score Enola Holmes 91% 71% Enola Holmes 2 93% 79% Enola Holmes 3 69% 63%

Why Enola Holmes 3 Is Earning the Lowest Reviews of the Franchise

Enola Holmes 3 has not been panned by any means, but the table above shows that the review scores are a far cry from the high bar the franchise’s first two installments set. The main point of contention is that Enola Holmes 3 struggles to capture the same sense of energy and magic that propelled the previous films to their heights. A Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus isn’t available at the time of this writing, but a scan of the reviews published so far criticize a lackluster story that fails to fully engage the audience. However, Brown’s performance in the lead role is cited as a highlight, with some critics impressed by how her take on the character has grown as the series has gone on.

It’s unknown if Enola Holmes 4 will happen, but if Netflix decides to move forward with another sequel, the main takeaway of Enola Holmes 3 is that the series is a bit in need of rejuvenation from a creative perspective. This isn’t an uncommon problem in movie franchises. What feels exciting and different the first time around can start to wear thin after multiple installments. The novelty of a concept wears off, making things feel repetitive. Enola Holmes 3 isn’t a misfire in any sense, but it represents a clear lowpoint for one of Netflix’s top series. The good news is that Enola Holmes 3 shouldn’t eliminate the goodwill generated by the first two movies, so it will hopefully just be seen as a blip on the radar.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Enola Holmes 3 stays on the top of Netflix’s chart. The series has been a reliable draw for the streamer since it debuted six years ago, but it’s worth wondering if word of mouth could squash interest in the threequel — particularly among general audiences looking for something to watch. That said, the reviews shouldn’t have too much of an impact on Enola Holmes 3‘s overall performance. It’s an entertaining enough film that fans of the series should enjoy. Figuring out a compelling hook for another movie could surge to the top of Netflix’s to-do list because if the viewership figures stay high, the streamer will want to keep the franchise going.

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