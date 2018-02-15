New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Official Trailer Released

The latest trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising has been released – check it out above!

This trailer brings a lot more style and polish to the footage we saw in earlier trailers – including the customary improved rendering on the CGI effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this story, set years after the events of the first film, the Kaiju monsters reappear through a new rift, this time bringing deadlier monsters in greater numbers. Standing against this new tide of the Apocalypse is a new generation of Jaeger pilots – led by Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the son of Pacific Rim‘s stoic leader, Stacker Pentecost.

Alongside Jake are brave new pilots like Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood), Jules Reyes (Adria Arjona) and Liwen Shao (Tian Jing) – with guidance from veterans of the previous Kaiju invasion, like Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) and Dr. Newton Geiszler (Charlie Day).

This trailer doesn’t just play out like your average promo – it actually plays longer action sequence clips to further showcase just how much Pacific Rim 2 is ramping things up. If you thought the first film spent too much time on the neural link non-romance between its pilot heroes – or too much world building – then Uprising seems to be a much more distilled product, with more robot vs giant monster fighting, and less dramatic filler.

Pacific Rim Uprising will be in theaters on March 23rd.