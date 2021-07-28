New Predator Movie Name, Details Released

✖

The next film in the Predator franchise is actually taking things way back in time, as it will actually show the Predator's first trip to Earth. In essence, this is a Predator origin story, and now we have even more details on the project as well as a full title thanks to a new interview with Jungle Cruise producers John Davis and John Fox. In a new interview with Collider, Davis and Fox were asked about the mysterious Predator project, which they revealed is titled Skull. The film will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, and while they weren't spilling all the secrets, they did have a few things to share.

"Well I can tell you four things," Davis said. "Dan is a brilliant director, and watching dallies you just understand how his vision is completely unique. He's got his own language and it's fresh, it's cool, and it's interesting."

Davis also revealed the main hero of the film will be a woman, but we didn't get a name or backstory just yet. "Secondly, this is the Predator origin story. This is the Predator's first journey to this planet," Davis said. "Third is our lead, our hero, is female, which I always think is interesting. I guess I did that with Predator vs Aliens, right, with Sanaa Lathan."

Then Davis said the best comparison to make within the franchise is the first one, adding that he feels they captured what made that one so special and iconic in Skull.

"The fourth thing about it is it goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up who is able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger and more powerful well-armed force."

Fox actually feels it is better compared to a movie outside of the franchise, saying "It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You'll know what I mean once you see it."

The duo also revealed that the film is about a third of the way through filming already, and while they wouldn't reveal a timeline as to when it takes place, they did say "You can use your imagination. It is...early." They were also asked about the rating, and they are sure yet if it will be Rated-R or PG13.

No release date has been set for Skull, but we'll keep you posted.