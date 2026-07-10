New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage Officially Reveals Spidey’s Anti-Hulk Weapon

New footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially given us a first look at Spider-Man fighting back against the Hulk. In the comics, Spider-Man and Hulk have tussled many times. It’s the ultimate David and Goliath fight; however powerful Spider-Man may be, his strongest punch doesn’t even daze the Hulk (in fact, it only hurts his hand). Now, at last, the MCU is delivering on that epic fight in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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New footage has finally shown how Spider-Man will fight back against the Hulk. , with a glimpse of the wall-crawler using what’s clearly a modified Shocker gauntlet.

New teaser for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’.



In theaters on July 31. pic.twitter.com/hjbxYGX7tV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2026

The Shocker is an iconic Spider-Man villain, and the MCU’s version was part of the Vulture’s gang in Spider-Man: Homecoming. For months now, there have been rumors Shocker technology would turn up in Brand New Day, likely impounded by Damage Control and released for unknown reasons. Now, we finally have an idea what role this tech will play; it will give Spider-Man an edge in his fight against the Hulk.

How Can Spider-Man Beat the Hulk?

At first glance, Spider-Man seems frankly outmatched when it comes to taking on the Hulk. The wall-crawler’s power levels are insignificant compared to the Hulk’s, and trailers have already shown him wisely trying to get away as quickly as he can. But Peter Parker does have two tactical advantages, and those may be of great assistance here. The first is that he’s smart and resourceful; the Hulk, in contrast, rarely has the kind of intelligence associated with Bruce Banner (and I’d argue Spider-Man is better at quick thinking than Banner, in any case).

Spider-Man’s second advantage is that he’s a team player. However much the wall-crawler may like to imagine he works alone, this is a Spider-Man who’s learned to play well with others, and all signs suggest he’s partnering with Damage Control (where willingly or reluctantly). Given that’s the case, Spider-Man has access to everything Damage Control collected after superhero fights – and Peter is a genius in his own right, able to reverse-engineer them. I can easily see him cobbling together his own kind of “Hulkbuster”-style tech to fight back against the Hulk.

So far, the trailers have appeared to suggest the Hulk is under the control of Sadie Sink’s mystery character; however dangerous she is, she’s not going to be as smart and experienced as Peter Parker. It’s also worth noting we don’t know how the teased mind control / possession works; in the comics, some people with the power of possession have been knocked out of somebody’s mind by a physical blow. Spider-Man may well be able to hit the Hulk hard enough for the possession to be broken.

Of course, that scenario may just cause another problem; the Hulk may not take well to being possessed and the punched. It’s easy to imagine a scenario where Spider-Man breaks the Hulk free, only to wish he hadn’t done so. After all, the madder he gets, the stronger he gets, and Spider-Man might not want to see what the Hulk looks like when he’s angry.

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