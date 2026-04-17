New Star Trek Movie Update Leaves Fans Tired & Skeptical

The Star Trek franchise is currently in the midst of a transitional period. For the first time in over a decade, there are no new TV shows currently in production or making their way through the pipeline. Meanwhile, the film series has been dormant since Star Trek Beyond premiered in 2016. There were multiple attempts to make a fourth movie in the Kelvin Timeline series, but that project was eventually scrapped in favor of another reboot. Now that the Paramount/Skydance merger is complete, Star Trek has emerged as a top priority for the studio, as they’re looking to lean on established IP to support film slates. A new Star Trek movie has been announced, but fans aren’t all that excited yet.

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During its presentation at this year’s CinemaCon, Paramount mentioned that a Star Trek film was in development, but didn’t share details beyond that. As a result, fans are nonplussed. In a Reddit discussion about the CinemaCon panel, most people said they were waiting for something more concrete. “I’ll show more fervor when there’s a budget, cast, script, etc. As of now, that announcement is barely worth the electrons it took to get to my eyes,” wrote one user. Another replied saying that until a trailer is released “it’s just talk that goes nowhere.”

“Casual reminder that ‘in development’ doesn’t mean a whole lot. it occasionally being brought up as a vague idea for the future counts already,” wrote another fan. “How many years have they been talking about the next movie?” wondered another. “It’s gotta be around 10 now.”

When Will the Next Star Trek Film Release?

Star Trek fans’ skepticism about a new movie is warranted. A fourth installment in the Kelvin Timeline (which would have brought back Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk) was being talked about prior to Star Trek Beyond‘s theatrical release. But after that film underwhelmed at the box office ($343.4 million worldwide, lowest of the Kelvin trilogy), Paramount opted to hit the pause button on development. Over the years, there have also been reports about Star Trek films from creatives ranging from Quentin Tarantino to Noah Hawley, but obviously nothing has come to fruition. At this point, fans are tired of hearing a Star Trek film is “in development” and they want something more.

Since Star Trek was only briefly mentioned during Paramount’s presentation, it’s reasonable to assume the franchise’s next film is in the earliest stages of development. In November 2025, it was announced that Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley would helm a new Star Trek movie, but it’s been mostly quiet on that front since. In all likelihood, the story is currently being ironed out, and there probably isn’t a finished script in place yet. Goldstein and Daley have a new film, Mayday, coming out in September. That project was in production back in 2024, but the directing duo could wait until it’s released before they turn their full attention to Star Trek.

With all that in mind, the next Star Trek movie may not debut until 2028 at the earliest. And that’s assuming if things come together behind the scenes quickly enough for production to commence in 2027. Though Star Trek is said to be a main priority for Paramount, the studio isn’t going to rush something through the pipeline. The next Star Trek film is going to be a very important release for the IP, ushering in a new era. Paramount is interested in creating more synergy between the film and TV sides, so they have big plans for Star Trek. That’ll all fall flat if the first film out of the gate is a disappointment.

Hopefully it isn’t much longer until Goldstein and Daley’s Star Trek movie takes meaningful steps forward. The pair seems like the perfect directors to revive the franchise. Through their work on Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons, they’ve demonstrated a knack for injecting creative energy into well-worn genres, utilizing fun visual filmmaking tricks and entertaining character dynamics. It would be fun to see what they could accomplish in the Star Trek sandbox, as that film series is in desperate need of revitalization. Goldstein and Daley could craft something that honors the franchise’s enduring legacy while putting a fresh spin on things.

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