I Hate To Admit It, but It’s Good Star Trek’s Next Movie Is Moving On From the Kelvin Timeline

For nearly a decade, the Star Trek film series has been dormant, but it looks like that will change in the near future. In the wake of the Skydance/Paramount merger being finalized, it was reported that Star Trek is a “top priority” for the studio moving forward, as it looks to supplement its film slate with popular franchise fare. No release date has been set for a new Star Trek film, though it’s been said multiple movies are in development as Paramount figures out what to do with one of its prized properties. With the studio’s new leadership interested in Star Trek, some fans were hoping this could lead to a revival of Star Trek 4, the once-planned fourth installment of the Kelvin Timeline reboot that has lingered in development hell for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, it’s the end of the line for that crew. It was recently reported that Paramount has “moved on” from the Kelvin Timeline cast, opting instead to give Star Trek a fresh start with the next film. It remains to be seen if the movie’s story will revolve around new characters or familiar names, but the likes of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldaña, and the others won’t be involved. While this is surely a disappointing update for fans who loved that ensemble, it’s a good thing Paramount is turning the page.

The Kelvin Timeline Proved To Be Divisive

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Kelvin Timeline got off to a strong start, as 2009’s Star Trek was a critically acclaimed box office hit ($385.6 million worldwide) that injected fresh energy into the franchise and served as a gateway for a new group of fans. While some longtime Trekkies felt director J.J. Abrams’ kinetic filmmaking approach was better suited for Star Wars than Star Trek, the movie was successful enough to warrant a follow-up. It was there when things started to go sideways. Star Trek Into Darkness performed better at the box office (a franchise-best $467.3 million), but it received backlash for its storytelling. In particular, viewers took issue with the creative team’s handling of iconic villain Khan; not only was the “John Harrison” alias widely mocked, Into Darkness‘ aped key moments straight from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, struggling to do something new with material that had limitless potential.

The negative impact of the reception to Star Trek Into Darkness wouldn’t be felt until Star Trek Beyond arrived in 2016. Released in conjunction with the franchise’s 50th anniversary, hopes were high for Star Trek Beyond. Despite earning positive reviews (many consider it to be the Kelvin Timeline film that best captures the spirit of classic Star Trek), the film didn’t leave much of a dent at the box office. It grossed $343.4 million worldwide, the lowest haul of the three Kelvin films. That underwhelming performance is probably the main reason why Star Trek 4 failed to get off the ground. Though there were some compelling ideas being discussed (including a version that would have brought back Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk), it was likely difficult to justify the cost since the franchise lost some commercial appeal. During the heyday of Disney’s Star Wars revival and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s dominance, Star Trek had fallen behind.

While the Kelvin Timeline has its fans and there would be some interest in Star Trek 4, the series wasn’t resonating with the general public as well as Paramount would have liked. An argument can be made that Pine and Co. deserved an opportunity to build on the story of Star Trek Beyond, but bringing the old band back together would have carried some risk. If Star Trek 4 was to underwhelm at the box office like its predecessor, it would set the franchise back further than it already is. Paramount would likely have to wait an extended period of time before hitting the reset button again, and that situation would be untenable after spending nearly 10 years trying to make a new Star Trek movie. The property is too valuable for the studio to just collect dust on the shelf.

The Star Trek Movies Need a Fresh Start

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Though Paramount has some notable sequels upcoming (Sonic the Hedgehog 4, A Quiet Place Part III), the studio could use a big-budget genre tentpole franchise moving forward. Its slate feels a bit light on that front, especially with the Mission: Impossible series seemingly coming to an end this summer. There are multiple Transformers movies reportedly in the works, but right now there’s a void in Paramount’s lineup that a new Star Trek movie could easily fill. That underscores the importance of the next Star Trek film and highlights why it should be a fresh start. The studio is in a position where it truly needs Star Trek to be a hit.

Paramount isn’t reviving the Star Trek film series to just make a one-off legacy sequel. If the franchise is a top priority for the studio, it envisions Star Trek as part of its long-term future. While pleasing the pre-existing fans will certainly be a goal of the next film, its primary objective will be reaching a new audience, serving as a gateway for younger viewers. It’ll be easier to accomplish that task by moving forward with a new cast rather than asking that demographic to suddenly get invested in an ongoing story that’s been on ice for over a decade. Much like how 2009’s Star Trek got newcomers interested in the property, the next reboot could have a similar effect on (ahem) the next generation.

By moving on from the Kelvin Timeline cast, Paramount has picked a clear direction for the Star Trek film series — one that aligns well with the studio’s new era under fresh leadership. The creative team will be able to come in knowing the slate has been wiped clean, allowing them the freedom to put their own stamp on the franchise. Having that leeway could make the Star Trek gig more appealing to a wide range of filmmakers, many of whom will have their own unique ideas and vision they want to bring to the table. Rather than force someone to stick to what was previously established in the Kelvin Timeline films, it’s best to give Star Trek a new start.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!