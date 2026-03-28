Star Trek has been around since 1966, when the premiere of The Original Series aired, and since that time there have been 13 different television series and 14 movies. Some of these shows remain iconic and beloved, with Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ranking alongside The Original Series among the best, while others like Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Star Trek: Enterprise remain polarizing to fans. Through it all, the franchise has introduced some of the most iconic characters in all of science fiction, and while some new characters have been impressive, it takes a lot to overcome the legends in the franchise.

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Here are the 12 best Star Trek characters of all time, ranked.

12) Christopher Pike

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Christopher Pike has been around since Star Trek: The Original Series, appearing first in “The Cage,” and played by Jeffrey Hunter. He also appeared in “The Menagerie,” played by Sean Kenney, and then in the movies, with Bruce Greenwood starring as the original Enterprise captain. However, the character was always just a side note until Star Trek: Discovery, when Anson Mount took on the role. He has since become the leading character in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and has become a huge fan favorite, bringing the once mysterious character to life and standing tall alongside other franchise captains.

11) Dukat

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A lot of old-school Star Trek fans might want to add Khan to the list of the best Star Trek characters, but there was an even better villain who appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. While Khan was great, Dukat was a masterful villain and someone who remains arguably the best recurring villain in the entire franchise. Dukat was a member of the Cardassian species who became part of its governing body. He appeared in 35 DS9 episodes, played by Marc Alaimo, and his series long battle with Captain Sisko remains iconic to this day.

10) Worf

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Worf was so popular in the Star Trek franchise that he appeared as a lead character in two different series. He was part of the main cast in Star Trek: The Next Generation, starred in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 4 through 7, and even had a smaller role in the final season of Star Trek: Picard. Thanks to the three shows, Worf has appeared in more Star Trek episodes than any other character in history. Played by Michael Dorn, Worf is a Klingon whose parents were killed in a Romulan attack. He grew up and became a Chief Security Officer, Tactical Officer, on the USS Enterprise-D and eventually became the ambassador to the Klingon homeworld.

9) Kathryn Janeway

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It didn’t take long for Captain Kathryn Janeway to become one of the most beloved characters in the Star Trek franchise. Played by Kate Mulgrew, Janeway was the captain in Star Trek: Voyager, which aired for seven seasons, with the third most episodes of any Star Trek series. Janeway also appeared in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis and then later in Star Trek: Prodigy. One thing that really helps Janeway stand out was that she was the first female to serve as the main character in any Star Trek live-action series, and her command was as great as any captain that has appeared since her show was on the air. To show her greatness, she actually disabled the Borg and made it back home.

8) Q

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Q is an alien of unknown origin with incredible powers, and he has appeared on more than one series in the franchise. Not only is Q one of the most powerful brings ever to appear in any Star Trek series, but he was powerful enough to put all of humankind on trial more than once. He appeared first on Star Trek: The Next Generation and then followed up with appearances on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Played by John de Lancie, he did more to get under Picard’s skin than just about anyone else in that series, and he was who put the Enterprise in the sight of the Borg, which showed his importance and overall power.

7) The Doctor

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Played by Robert Picardo, The Doctor is the artificial intelligence that projects as a holographic projection and serves as the medical staff on Star Trek: Voyager. He then later appeared on Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. What makes him such a great character is that he has a fantastically arrogant and dismissive personality, despite bring artificial intelligence. This is what makes him so unique, as he went from bring a tool to becoming a fully realized individual who could even fall in love. Even on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, his personality shone through, making him one of the most entertaining character on that show.

6) Data

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Data is the first android citizen and officer and made his debut in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He was, at times, one-note, and often seemed confused at humanity’s quirks, an android version of Spock. However, Data was much more than that, which is what made him so great. Played by Brent Spiner, Data was one of Picard’s most trusted allies and he often understood the lessons the humans needed to learn, even before they did. Add in his relationship with Geordi La Forge, and it also delivered one of the best friendships on TNG.

5) Seven of Nine

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When Star Trek: Voyager debuted, it had a lot of distractors. However, when Jeri Ryan debuted on the show in the third season episode, “Scorpion,” things exploded and it rose into one of the most beloved shows in the franchise. She is a former Borg who is a mix of Spock and Data, and provides Voyager with the outsider who helps humans understand what it means to be a human. She quickly connected with Captain Janeway, and these two strong women helped carry Voyager to great heights.

4) Benjamin Sisko

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Benjamin Sisko was the captain in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Played by Avery Brooks, he was a perfect mix between Captain Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard, someone who was willing to fight when needed and someone who had no problem seeking diplomacy. Sisko was the survivor of a Borg attack, and a widow and father, who was sent to attempt to find peace between the Bajorans and Cardassians. Sisko also had no problem doing bad things as long as he knew it would lead to good things for others. His legacy was deeper than anyone else in Star Trek, and he led DS9 to remain one of the best sci-fi TV shows from beginning to end.

3) James T. Kirk

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Captain Kirk was the first Star Trek captain introduced in The Original Series. Played by William Shatner, Kirk was not only the main captain on that original series, but he was also the lead character in the first seven movies. There might not be a more iconic Star Trek cast member when it comes to the main captains, but he isn’t the best character and he isn’t even the best captain. That said, Kirk is an icon, and his role as the leader of the Starship Enterprise, his way with the ladies, and his coolness factor all ensure that no one will ever forget James T. Kirk.

2) Jean-Luc Picard

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The best captain on any of the Star Trek shows is easily Captain Jean-Luc Picard. He had an uphill battle since he had to win over fans who had only known Captain Kirk as their top captain for over two decades. However, thanks to the brilliant acting by Sir Patrick Stewart and storytelling that trumped almost everything The Original Series ever did, and Picard ended up surpassing Kirk on almost every level. Kirk was a lover and a fighter, but Picard was the greatest diplomat the Starfleet had ever seen. The longer The Next Generation went, and the more times that Picard drifted into the shades of grey in his decision making, the more it became apparent that there has never been a captain as great as Jean-Luc Picard.

1) Spock

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Spock is not a captain, and he was always just a second to Captain Kirk in the TV shows and movies, but there isn’t a more iconic or beloved character in Star Trek history than the Vulcan. Spock was on The Original Series, he appeared in six movies and was also part of the later Star Trek reboot (both with Zachary Quinto and Leonard Nimoy appearing in the reboots). He even returned in Strange New Worlds (Ethan Peck). His quirk of looking at everything logically made him endearing, and it also made his decisions to sacrifice himself for others mean all the more thanks to that trait. Out of all the Star Trek characters, none have been better than Spock.

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