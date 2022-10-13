Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (October 14)

Another weekend is almost upon us and that means brand new movies and TV shows are coming to your favorite streaming services. Every day this weekend will see at least a couple of major streamers add more content to their lineups, giving subscribers quite a bit to be excited about, regardless of what genres you enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock all have new movies and shows arriving over the next few days.

Peacock has what is undoubtedly the biggest streaming debut of the entire weekend. Halloween Ends, the film that is supposed to conclude the current iteration of the Halloween franchise, is premiering simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters. The film will be available to stream first thing Friday morning.

Disney+ is starting the weekend a little early, by debuting the season finale of She-Hulk on Thursday morning. The streamer is continuing the Marvel vibes on Friday with the arrival of The New Mutants.

You can check out the full rundown of this weekend's streaming additions below!