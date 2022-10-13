Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (October 14)
Another weekend is almost upon us and that means brand new movies and TV shows are coming to your favorite streaming services. Every day this weekend will see at least a couple of major streamers add more content to their lineups, giving subscribers quite a bit to be excited about, regardless of what genres you enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock all have new movies and shows arriving over the next few days.
Peacock has what is undoubtedly the biggest streaming debut of the entire weekend. Halloween Ends, the film that is supposed to conclude the current iteration of the Halloween franchise, is premiering simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters. The film will be available to stream first thing Friday morning.
Disney+ is starting the weekend a little early, by debuting the season finale of She-Hulk on Thursday morning. The streamer is continuing the Marvel vibes on Friday with the arrival of The New Mutants.
You can check out the full rundown of this weekend's streaming additions below!
Netflix
OCTOBER 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Exception -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Playlist -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed -- NETFLIX FILM
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal -- NETFLIX SERIES
OCTOBER 14
Black Butterflies -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Curse of Bridge Hollow -- NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation -- NETFLIX SERIES
Holy Family -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mismatched: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Take 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
OCTOBER 15
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen's Umbrella -- NETFLIX SERIES
OCTOBER 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Disney+
OCTOBER 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
OCTOBER 14
Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
The New Mutants
HBO Max
OCTOBER 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
OCTOBER 15Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022prevnext
Hulu
OCTOBER 14
Rosaline (2022)
Dashcam (2021)
Pil's Adventure (2021)
See For Me (2021)
OCTOBER 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Poetic Justice (1993)
The Boy Downstairs (2017)
OCTOBER 16
Being Flynn (2012)
Benediction (2021)
Sinister 2 (2015)
Peacock
OCTOBER 13
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
For a Good Time, 2012
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
OCTOBER 14
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Halloween Ends, 2022
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
OCTOBER 15
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Don't Breathe, 2016
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas
Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place
Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
OCTOBER 16
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City
Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)