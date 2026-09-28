New Street Fighter Footage Reveals First Look at Deep-Cut Character Confirmed for the Movie

Though the idea of yet another live-action take on Street Fighter had some fans of the fighting video game series clenching their fists in anticipation of another dud, all signs are pointing toward the 2026 reboot being something a little more distinct. Not only does the new movie have a fully stacked cast with an ensemble that seems to have perfectly embodied their characters and the decades of lore behind them, but we also know that the director of the movie approached it from the perspective of being a fan. Japanese filmmaker Kitao Sakurai has earned praise not only from the stars of the movie for his dedication to it, .

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Ahead of Street Fighter‘s debut this October, a new behind-the-scenes video has arrived that shows this dedication on full display, confirming a deep-cut character from the franchise that will seemingly appear in the film. In a new featurette about the relationship between Noah Centineo’s Ken and Andrew Koji’s Ryu, the history of the two fighters is detailed, including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment with their master, Gouken. It remains to be seen if the brief snippet found in this featurette will be the entirety of his appearance in the movie, but if it’s sticking to franchise lore, they might be saving him for the sequel.

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There’s a pretty fascinating history for Gouken in the Street Fighter lore. References to Ryu and Ken’s master were included in the original games, but no name was ever given until later. Gouken’s first appearance wasn’t even in the games themselves, but in the pages of the Street Fighter II manga. The character became a bit of a sore thumb in the larger lore as his place went unexplored for ages, and he wasn’t actually added to the games as a playable character until Street Fighter IV in 2008. Despite this, he has an extensive backstory already.

As a result, a hint of Gouken in the new movie, but not a proper appearance, would be in keeping with the way the character was originally handled in the games themselves. There’s also a key piece of Gouken’s lore that would make a full debut in a sequel even more distinct, as the character is actually the older brother of Akuma, set to be played by WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in the upcoming movie. It remains to be seen how big a part Akuma will have in the upcoming movie, but seeding a reunion between these two characters could very well become a key piece of Street Fighter lore to set up the sequel.

“The director and everyone else involved in the production all love Street Fighter and are fans just like us, which gives me great comfort,” Street Fighter game director Takayuki Nakayama previously said. “I think they’ve managed to accomplish something very difficult in a really smart way. This is the Street Fighter I know.”

Street Fighter will debut on October 16, 2026.