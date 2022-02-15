New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Movie Logo Revealed

The new CG animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan and Even Goldberg has revealed a new logo – which you can check out below. The new TMNT movie was part of the presentation at the ViacomCBS (now “Paramount”) investors meeting, where Nickelodeon was a featured brand in the portfolio. Nickelodeon has been a key platform for keeping the Turtles brand alive – via projects like its 2010s CG-animated series, and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2D series in 2019.

2023 will usher in a new era of Turtlemania with the theatrical release of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogen, followed by a series of villain-driven @TMNT films exclusively for #ParamountPlus. Cowabunga! pic.twitter.com/pjjEHzIaz1 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are attached to the new TMNT movie through Point Grey Pictures. Producer Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) is directing. Brendan O’Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising,) is writing the animated film’s script. To say this new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film will lean into the comedic aspect of the franchise would be an understatement.

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” said Brian Robbins, president of kids & family entertainment for ViacomCBS, when the film was announced. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most,” Rogen previously told Collider of his involvement in the franchise. “And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

The Turtles last appeared on the big screen in 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the sequel to the Michael Bay-produced 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action movie reboot. Prior to that, the Turtles had a trilogy of live-action films in the early 1990s. Another live-action reboot is also in development, with Bay’s team returning as producers.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie will arrive on August 11th, 2023.