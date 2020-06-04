Terrifier 2 Unveils New Photos

The original Terrifier unfolded on Halloween night, with the upcoming sequel set to also take place amidst annual festivities, as confirmed in new photos from the film that have been released by Terrifier 2's official Facebook page. Part of the reason the events taking place on the holiday is that victims aren't immediately wary of a character who is dressed in a clown outfit, allowing Art the Clown to get close enough to his victims to attack them. Check out the new photos below and stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2, which is currently being edited by the filmmakers during the coronavirus quarantine.

"Terrifier 2's lead protagonist Sienna (Lauren LaVera) wearing her angel warrior costume on Halloween night 🔥⭐️🤡 Are you guys ready to see Sienna in action?!" the Facebook post reads.

The new film is described, "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way."

The film originally premiered back in 2016 and, despite its initial debut being somewhat underwhelming, its arrival on streaming platforms introduced it to larger audiences, due in part to the success of 2017's IT seeing horror fans turning more towards clown-based terror. After securing funds for a sequel, the filmmakers launched a crowdfunding campaign to take the film above and beyond expectations, with the campaign earning more than double its goal in the first 24 hours.

"Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for Terrifier 2 that we currently do not have enough money to shoot," director Damien Leone detailed of how crowdfunded money would be used. "Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, BUT it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original. We're aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come. Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie...meets David Lynch...meets Maniac....just sayin'."

