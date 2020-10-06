Terrifier 2 Release Pushed to 2021

✖

With most movie theaters likely to remain closed through the end of 2020, a majority of big releases have been delayed into next year, but even films that were likely heading to streaming platforms are also seeing setbacks, with the director of Terrifier 2 confirming on Facebook that the new film won't be ready until next year. Given the smaller scale of the production, updates about the project have been promising all year, with some reports even hinting that the film would be ready in time for Halloween, but, despite these setbacks, the filmmaker claimed that the upcoming sequel would be worth the wait.

"Our initial goal was to have it out this month but like every other production, Covid set us back big time," a post on the film's Facebook page read. "We are finally heading into our final stretch of filming currently and our new goal is to have the film completed by early 2021. However, that does not mean we will have distribution secured. That will be the next step upon completion."

It continues, "As you know, Terrifier 2 is a completely independent film funded through Indiegogo and a handful of private investors. We did not have a studio or distribution company backing us so this is truly a grassroots campaign on every level. Believe me, we are as anxious and excited to release this film as you are to see it but the last thing we want to do is rush it. The cast and crew have truly put an unfathomable amount of time and energy into this film and we're trying to exceed expectations on every level. All I can say is, it will be worth the wait."

The new film is described, "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way."

Terrifier 2 stars Lauren Lavera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett. The film was written and directed by Damien Leone.

With the original film playing the festival circuit before debuting on streaming services, and with the uncertainty of the entire movie industry, it's unknown where the upcoming film will ultimately debut.

Stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2.

Are you disappointed by this delay? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!