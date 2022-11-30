New The Flash Movie Logo Released

It's time to enter the Speed Force once again, because the first look at The Flash movie's latest logo has arrived. On Wednesday, the official social media accounts for the upcoming DC film updated their branding, offering a new take on the red-and-gold logo that has already been associated with the film. Given the fact that The Flash's release date is now a little over six months away, this has already led to speculation as to whether or not a new look at the film could be arriving soon, potentially during this weekend's CCXP convention in Brazil. We'll ultimately have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

"It's gonna be exciting," editor Paul Machliss recently explained to IBC. "I mean, Warners has charged us with making the best film we possibly can. What I can say is that we're gonna be utilizing… We're the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho]. There's been a development with some wonderful technology, which I'd love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film's out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I'm very pleased to say that we're the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it's taken so long to finish actually. But it's worth the wait, because it looks fantastic."

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

The Flash is currently set to be released on June 23, 2023.