A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While

The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.

"We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we're working on all of those," Zaslav revealed earlier this year. "We're very excited about them. We've seen them, we think they're terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

A trailer for 'THE FLASH' will not release until 2023.



Warner Bros. Discovery Betting Big on The Flash

On a previous investor call, Zaslav was adamant that his 10-year plan for DC would turn the film division around. The hirings of Gunn and Safran are good steps on that front.

"We're going to focus, but there will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC," Zaslav told the media. "It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality. We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter we're not going to release a film [until it's ready]. Under the focus is going to be how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better and we're focused on it now."

