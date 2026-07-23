Tom Holland Teases Major Spider-Man Storyline in MCU’s Future, And Fans Think They Know When

Spider-Man is understandably a massive topic of conversation right now, as the newest installment in the MCU’s ongoing Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will hit theaters in just over a week. That movie is undoubtedly going to have some major updates to Peter Parker’s MCU story, potentially including the restoration of Ned and/or MJ’s memories of Peter and therefore their proper reunion, not to mention the appearance of a host of exciting villains and Sadie Sink’s mystery character, who may very well be Jean Grey.

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However, Tom Holland has now teased the likelihood that a different fan-favorite Spider-Man storyline from the comics (and other movies and shows) will be introduced in the MCU, presumably after Brand New Day—one that fans would no doubt be eager to see brought to life on the big screen once again. While this might not be quite enough to pull audience’s attention away from Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, it’s an exciting concept, and already, there are some significant, and quite convincing, theories about when this could happen.

Tom Holland Is “Sure” the Symbiote Will Be in Spider-Man’s MCU Future

Speaking to a fan, as shown in an Instagram video, Holland responded to a question about whether Spider-Man would be fighting a symbiote in the upcoming movie. In response, Holland said, “I can’t answer that question, but one day, I’m sure we’ll get to see the symbiote.” It’s somewhat interesting that Holland dodged the question about the possibility of that storyline in Brand New Day, although he undoubtedly has to remain tight-lipped regarding anything about that movie, whether that’s what is in it or what’s not, until it hits theaters.

More interesting is the fact that Holland sounds so confident that this storyline will eventually happen in the MCU. Almost certainly, this would occur after Brand New Day, despite Holland dodging the question. When exactly that might happen, of course, remains unknown, although fans have already thrown out theories about how it could fit into the upcoming MCU movies that have already been confirmed—and one of them is especially convincing. Specifically, fans have begun speculating that the symbiote could play some sort of role in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated for December 2027, a year after Doomsday.

It’s true that the symbiote had a direct connection to the Secret Wars story arc in the comics, so it would make sense if the upcoming movie had some connection to this MCU introduction (and it would explain why Holland was so confident that this would eventually happen).

The only thing that makes this possibility seem less likely is that, like all of its Avengers predecessors, Secret Wars will be an ensemble cast, and this feels like a solo Spider-Man movie story arc, rather than one blended with myriad other characters and stories. Of course, this is only speculative for now, but signs have never looking so positive for this story entering the MCU.