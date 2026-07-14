New X-Men Professor X Casting Rumor Adds Further Credence to One Theory About the MCU Reboot

Rumors that Star Wars sequel trilogy star Adam Driver is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic character Magneto are still swirling, but amid that ongoing chatter, a brand-new X-Men casting rumor has garnered some attention—and this one is even more surprising. Conversations about a full-fledged MCU reboot and a true introduction of the X-Men into the MCU (meaning neither the non-canon show X-Men ’97 nor the one-off cameo of an alternate universe Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) have been prominent for years.

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Both make sense, as the former feels necessary, partly due to the somewhat scattershot approach the MCU has had following Avengers: Endgame, and the latter has been a glaring omission for years. Luckily, the X-Men are officially joining the MCU, with a staggering number of potential characters on the table. This has created plenty of excitement and even more speculation about casting decisions, and now, one rumor specifically regarding the casting of Professor X has not only led to a deluge of comments (many of them unhappy) but also hinted that one major MCU reboot theory may be true.

Bill Skarsgård Is Rumored To Be in Talks for the MCU’s Professor X

One new rumor about the MCU’s X-Men reboot suggests that Bill Skarsgård is in talks to join the X-Men, and while there’s no singular possibility in terms of who he could play, some sources are already speculating that it could be Charles Xavier/Professor X himself. Skarsgård is best known for his role as Pennywise in It, and although he’s gotten plenty of flowers for that character, it’s clear that many fans would not be on board with Skarsgård stepping into this legendary role. Rather, an X post about this theory is flooded with comments vehemently opposing the idea.

Granted, this is a rumor within a rumor, so it’s far from set in stone. Yet, with both this conversation about Skarsgård as a Professor X candidate and the continued discourse surrounding the possibility of Adam Driver joining the X-Men reboot as Magneto, one theory about the MCU’s approach to the X-Men is feeling more and more like a possibility.

Will The MCU Be Introducing Young X-Men?

Marvel fans have long speculated that when the MCU finally does get around to a full launch of the X-Men, they will be considerably younger than some viewers might be expecting—after all, as mentioned, Professor X had a canon MCU appearance in Multiverse of Madness, when he was played by Patrick Stewart, who is now 86 years old. That’s quite a leap from Bill Skarsgård’s current age of 35. Likewise, Ian McKellan was in his early 60s when he stepped into the role of Magneto in X-Men, whereas Adam Driver is currently 42 years old.

Adding to this is the fact that Sadie Sink, who is just 24 years old, is still heavily rumored to be playing Jean Grey in the next MCU release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is mere weeks away. All of these casting rumors remain speculative, of course, but if there’s a grain of truth to them, then it seems the MCU may indeed be taking a stab at a younger batch of X-Men stars.

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