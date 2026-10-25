New X-Men Star Reveals Who She Really Wanted to Play in the MCU (& It Connects With Her Actual Casting Role)

Marvel is filling out its roster for the X-Men reboot, and one of the biggest names introduced this year at D23 has revealed she wanted to play someone else. After she was cast as Rogue in the rebooted X-Men franchise, Obsession actress Inde Navarrette said that she originally wanted to play Mystique. Navarrette was one of the big names brought out at D23 as part of the new X-Men cast, joining Sadie Sink (Jean Grey), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), Kit Connor (Cyclops), Maya Boyd (Storm), Christopher Abbott (Professor X), and Adam Driver (Mister Sinister) by video. Navarrette is coming off her breakout performance in Obsession.

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In a recent interview with Collider, Navarrette talked about how she had publicly said she wanted to play Mystique in the MCU. Apparently, she knew she was playing Rogue when she said it. “I did know, but that wasn’t a lie,” Navarrette said. “I love Marvel and specifically X-Men. That is my crack.”

Inde Navarrette knew she was cast as Rogue when she said she would love to play Mystique in the #MCU.



“I was not lying. I was dropping hints.”



(via https://t.co/epr3xcRVW5) pic.twitter.com/cqLjQYZksP — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 25, 2026

Inde Navarrette’s Actual Casting Is Very Close to Getting to Play Mystique

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Inde Navarrette didn’t get cast as Mystique, she came close. In the comics, Rogue was raised by Mystique and Destiny, so Rogue is technically the adoptive daughter of Mystique. In the interview, Navarrette said that she fell in love with the character of Mystique, especially when it comes to Rebecca Romijn’s performance in the original X-Men trilogy. Navarrette said she watched a lot of movies growing up, and she loved Romijn’s portrayal of Mystique, pointing out how complicated and nuanced Mystique is in the original trilogy.

Navarrette is also a comic book fan and led the conversation to the written stories, where Mystique and Rogue are very similar. She then admitted that her comments about Mystique were her dropping hints about her interest. “So I was not lying,” she said. “I was dropping hints, and I was like, ‘If anybody’s picking up what I’m putting down?’, but nobody did.” Now that she has enjoyed her breakout in Obsession, the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century, she is preparing to join the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time, the MCU.

While Navarrette didn’t get cast as Mystique, she seems more than ready to tackle the role in the movies. She has even attempted to get Rogue’s accent down right. Navarrette said she loves Mystique, so she wasn’t lying about wanting to play her. However, she also said it was “a little like a rabbit in the hat situation,” and she ended up with Rogue instead. That said, Navarrette is part of an incredible young cast for the new X-Men movies, and with new names like Renate Reinsve meeting with Marvel about Moira MacTaggert and Game of Thrones star Peter Claffey joining as Beast, the cast is only getting better.

What are your thoughts on Inde Navarrette playing Rogue in the X-Men reboot? Let us know who you think should play Mystique in the new movies in the comments below.