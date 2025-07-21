An Original X-Men Stars Reveals Extensive Make-up Time for Avengers: Doomsday

It’s no secret that some actors in the X-Men universe often had to undergo extensive makeup times in order to be camera ready. This was something that X-Men star Rebecca Romijn was very honest about after starring as Mystique in Fox’s X-Men universe. Now, while promoting the latest season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Romijn has opened up about what it’s like to return to the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what the makeup process is like now for Avengers: Doomsday. The actor told ET Now that she currently spends up to seven hours a day in makeup to get ready for filming on the new Marvel Studios movie.

That’s down just slightly from the previous nine hours it used to take to apply the full body makeup when Romijn starred in the original X-Men movies. The process, of course, doesn’t simply involve body painting, it also involves the application of prosthetics over Romijn’s body. Despite the long process it takes to physically transform into Mystique, Romijn has never truly minded the process, in fact, she previously revealed that she felt the process left her in the perfect state of mind to truly play Mystique on screen. “Although my theory is that going through nine hours of make-up, you’re in such a rotten mood, you can’t be anything but evil – it turns you into the villain that you need to be to play Mystique properly!”

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production in the UK with Joe and Anthony Russo returning behind the camera to direct the massive Marvel Studios film. The Russo brothers, of course, have worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Even with their past working with Marvel, this will mark the first time the directing duo have worked with the X-Men on the big screen. Joining Romijn in the Avengers film are her previous X-Men co-stars Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.

Romijn first appeared as Mystique in the first X-Men trilogy, consisting of 2000’s X-Men, 2003’s X2: X-Men United, and 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. She also made an uncredited cameo as the character in X-Men: First Class. The character of Mystique was last portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, who underwent a much different make-up process for the First Class trilogy, having opted instead for a body suit, which cut the entire process down to a reported three hours, with Lawrence having to endure mainly face painting for Mystique.

While fans wait for Romijn’s return as Mystique, they can now stream the original X-Men movies on Disney+. Fans can also catch the actress as Number One in the critically acclaimed Star Trek series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which just recently premiered its third season on Paramount+.

Marvel Studios’ next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars nearly a year later on December 17, 2027.