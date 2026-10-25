Marvel In Talks With Backrooms Star For Big Role in New X-Men Reboot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filling out its X-Men cast for the reboot that is set to come out in 2028. The latest name that is rumored to be up for a role is none other than Backrooms star Renate Reinsve. This follows news that Marvel has just cast Peter Claffey in the role of Beast. That followed the big official announcement that hit at D23 when Marvel revealed its actors for Professor X, Cyclops, Emma Frost, and even Mister Sinister. As for Reinsve, she has met with Marvel about a role as a longtime X-Men character who was revealed to be a mutant in the Krakoan Era in the comics.

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According to scooper Caleb Williams of Knight Edge Media, Renate Reinsve met with Marvel for the role of Moira MacTaggert. This is despite the fact that she said in an interview with Josh Horowitz six months ago that she didn’t want to join a Marvel movie. It remains to be seen if Marvel was able to change her mind.

Renate Reinsve has a meeting with Marvel about playing Moira MacTaggert in the X-Men reboot



(Via @KnightGambit) pic.twitter.com/heTH4pC7lI — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 25, 2026

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