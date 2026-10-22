Marvel’s Inde Navarrette Teases Her Southern Accent as Rogue in MCU X-Men With Just One Word

Marvel’s X-Men movie reboot is one of the most anticipated projects in Hollywood right now, and it’s managed to snag one of the hottest breakout stars of the moment. Inde Navarrette will forever remember 2026 as the year when her career finally hit its stride, thanks to her performance in Curry Barker’s hit indie horror film Obsession. Navarette had her pick of roles afterward, and she reportedly beat out some other well-established actresses to land a role in director Jake Schreier’s (Thunderbolts*) X-Men film.

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Rogue has become a major fan favorite for a lot of reasons, but one of the signature details of her character is her identity as a Southern Belle. Born in Mississippi (or Georgia, depending on the telling), Rogue has a thick Southern drawl that has defined her voice both on the comic book page and in projects like X-Men: The Animated Series. Now, Inde Navarrette is giving Marvel fans a brief sample of what she’s planning to do with Rogue’s accent.

X-Men Star Inde Navarrette Teases Rogue’s Accent

Recently, Inde Navarrette was at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) retrospective event, “DIALOGUES: The ‘Obsession’ Obsession with Curry Barker & Inde Navarrette.” During the red carpet before the panel, etalkCTV caught up with Navarrette and asked her if she would give the world a small sample of what her Rogue accent sounds like for X-Men (2028). As a demo, Navarrette chose the one word that is Rogue’s preferred go-to: sugar (or “sugah”).

All cards on the table: there’s only one Rogue accent that Marvel fans hear when they think of the character, and that’s Canadian actress Lenore Zann’s vocal performance in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97. To many, Zann’s voice is the sound of Rogue, and the measure that all other performances will be measured against. Actress Anna Paquin avoided that comparison when 20th Century Fox and director Bryan Singer dropped a lot of her Southern characterization (and accent) for the X-Men (2000) movie and its sequels. Navarrette will be the first live-action actress to sell the comic-accurate version of Rogue to audiences, which already puts her under a bright light of scrutiny.

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Some fans wanted other actresses vying for the part to get it, like Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny; that will be another wave of criticism that Navarrette will have to overcome: the idea that she only got the role because of her Obsession stardom, not necessarily her acting skill. Haters will be hanging off every word of that Southern drawl, starting with the “Sugah” we got in the red carpet.

The current lineup of the X-Men characters in the reboot includes Warren Worthington III/Angel (Asa Germann)l, Cyclops (Kit Connor), Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), Storm (Maya Boyd), Emma Frost (Samara Weaving), Professor Charles Xavier (Christopher Abbott), with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) playing “Nathaniel Milbury,” aka the evil geneticist, Mister Sinister. The latest round of rumors claim that original X-Men members Beast and Iceman have also been cast – although no names have been officially announced for those roles.

X-Men is slated for release on May 5, 2028. What did you think of Inde Navarrette’s Rogue accent? Let us know in the comments!