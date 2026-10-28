Nextflix’s Allen Trailer Reveals What Would Happen if Elliott & E.T. Reunited After 20 Years

Ouch! It’s only been 44 years, and somebody finally made a parody of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. (Rip-offs like Mac & Me don’t count as intentional parody, despite Paul Rudd’s best efforts to make it one after the fact.) A massive, unprecedented blockbuster in its day, and the most successful movie of all time until Jurassic Park came along, Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming sci-fi adventure did something a sci-fi hit would never do today: it stayed at one and done. The adventures of the lovable, candy-scarfing alien dubbed “E.T.” continued in a spin-off novel, and arguably on a Universal Studios ride, but Spielberg never made a sequel.

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“What if he had, but in Australia?” is the premise of Allen, in which grown-up Petey (T.J. Power), a substitute for E.T.‘s Elliott, finally persuaded his childhood alien panel to come back to visit? Petey himself seems like a case of arrested development, while Allen has some all new misunderstandings, and possibly some deception at play. Take a look at the new trailer below:

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Allen Is Full of References, but Moves Its E.T. Story Forward

IMAGE COURTEY OF NETFLIX

E. T. fans will recognize many of the early shots in the trailer, like Petey dropping his flashlight, Allen making a finger connection, or Petey showing Allen his Ninja Turtle figures as Elliott did with Star Wars figures in the original, setting their original encounter at least in the ’90s. The use of the keyboard to send a musical signal arguably references both the use of a Speak & Spell in E.T. and the musical tones used to communicate with the aliens in another Spielberg film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Lest you have any doubt whatsoever which movie is being parodied, though, the poster makes it clear:

IMAGE COURTEY OF NETFLIX

If any of this has a slight Taika Waititi vibe, it’s likely no accident: codirector Daley Pearson starred as Darryl in a serious of MCU shorts as Thor’s roommate, only to finally appear on the big screen in Love and Thunder. Partner Jeffrey Walker has most of his directorial experience in TV, on shows like Modern Family and Young Rock; Pearson is also an executive producer on Bluey. Pearson cowrote the movie with Sophie Miller, producer and writer in the miniseries Thou Shalt Not Steal. Star T.J. Power is a former director for the kids’ show Blippi, in addition to being an actor.

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The official synopsis for Allen reads, “As a boy in Queensland, Petey had a childhood best friend he never got over: an alien named Allen, who vanished without a goodbye. Twenty years later he’s back, but be careful what you wish for. Allen has a secret big enough to change the world, and Petey will have to finally grow up to help save it.” Technically E.T. said “I’ll be right here” rather than “goodbye,” and he understood it contextually to mean someone coming back, as that was how Elliott said it to him the first time. Well, it’s only taken this long, but it looks like we can at least get an amusing take on what a sequel could have been. This is probably why Spielberg never wanted to do it — he has credited the original movie for making him want to have children of his own, but depicting stunted adults is the sort of thing that might make him want to yell at their grown selves instead.

Is Allen something to phone home about, do you think? “B. Good” and share your thoughts below.