The Thor: Love and Thunder Cameo You Might Have Missed

Warning: this story contains mild spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) teamed as mighty Thors in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, there was Team Thor. When Team Captain America and Team Iron Man were picking sides and disassembling the Avengers, director Taika Waititi's Team Thor introduced another team player: Thor's roommate, Darryl Jacobs (Daley Pearson). In the style of Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows, the Marvel mockumentary short set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon not-so-seriously answered what Thor was doing between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok.

Pearson returns in Thor: Love and Thunder as Darryl the Tour Guide, appearing when Jane and a group of tourists gather around the broken pieces of the hammer Mjolnir on display at New Asgard. After the blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, the Bluey actor took to Twitter to share a closer look at Darryl's "glow up" as Tour Guide of the Month.

Pearson and Hemsworth headlined the Marvel One-Shots Team Thor: Part 1 and Team Thor: Part 2 before Pearson returned opposite Jeff Goldblum, reprising his Ragnarok role as the Grandmaster, in the 2018 short Team Darryl.

"I love Darryl. One of the first ideas when we started to make this movie [was], 'It'd be great to get Team Darryl' in," Brian Chapek, who produced Team Darryl and Thor: Love and Thunder with Kevin Feige, told Marvel.com. "It's been such a great fan following of those shorts, and they're now on Disney+, so it's amazing to have him back in the movie."

Spoiler warning: other Thor: Love and Thunder cameos include such familiar faces as Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard), the all-seeing Heimdall (Idris Elba), and the New Asgardian theater troupe of Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Sam Neill as Odin, and Matt Damon's cameo as actor Loki. MCU newcomers include Russell Crowe as the lightning bolt-wielding god of lightning, Zeus; Melissa McCarthy as the stage version of Cate Blanchett's Goddess of Death, Hela; and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein as Hercules in a tease for Thor 5.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.