Nicolas Cage Reveals What Musical He Wants to Star In

Nicolas Cage has done a lot of things in his career, but never a musical. In a new interview with Empire magazine, for their upcoming celebration of Hollywood's best actors, Cage said that he would like to change that -- although he doesn't seem totally sold that it would work. Saying that he is "not much of a singer," he suggested that he thinks he could manage as Pontius Pilate in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar. In the musical, from Phantom of the Opera creator Andrew Lloyd Weber, Pilate has a key role but he's obviously not the lead.

Cage recently got a chance to play a heightened, cartoon version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and has done some truly strange roles recently with things like Mandy and Pig. So it's clear that to some extent, you give this man something interesting to do and just go with it.

"I haven't done a musical yet," Cage told Empire. "I'd like to try that. I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."

The actor, who is part of the extended Coppola family, said during a recent interview that his father had told him as a child that he was "such an alien," and that Cage took him literally, assuming that he actually wasn't a regular person from Earth. Apparently, that led to a pretty funny interaction with a doctor the first time he learned that he had "normal organs and a normal skeleton." Yeah, this is when he was a child and years before he became a living meme -- but still, you have to admit that would have been a pretty funny time to be a fly on the wall.

Apparently, the idea that he was an alien seemed plausible to Cage, because he had so much difficulty connecting with other people. In the interview, he says that's what led him to pursue a career in acting.

"I was shocked the day I went to the doctor's office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton," Cage told Rampstyle, "because I was certain I was from another planet."