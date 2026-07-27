“No Handlers, No Security”: Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Mashup of 30+ SDCC Attendees Who Unknowingly Met Him As Jeanpool

Ryan Reynolds is not a stranger to surprising fans, but this year at San Diego Comic-Con, he did it as Deadpool, and no one even knew it happened until later in the event. Reynolds showed up at San Diego Comic-Con dressed up as a grey-suited Deadpool that he called “Jeanpool.” However, he kept it to himself, and then he walked around the floor at Comic-Con and met fans, who posed for pictures with him, most believing he was just a cosplayer. It wasn’t until he crashed the Avengers: Doomsday panel and asked when the movie starts filming that fans realized this wasn’t a cosplayer, but was actually Ryan Reynolds.

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In a post on X, Reynolds explained that it was the fans who helped get Deadpool made, and this was a way he could pay them back for their support. “The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago,” Reynolds wrote in his post. “Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world.”

The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. pic.twitter.com/IM7DSIjNfs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2026

Ryan Reynolds Credits Comic-Con Fans for Deadpool’s Existence

Image Courtesy of Fox

In the video that Reynolds posted along with that post, he showed himself walking around San Diego Comic-Con in costume, taking pictures with families, kids, other cosplayers, and more, before it flashed to the Avengers: Doomsday panel. Well over 30 fans took pictures with Ryan Reynolds without even knowing it was him, and they will surely be photos they prize from now on with the truth finally revealed. For Reynolds, though, it was all about paying the fans back for their long and ardent support.

It took Reynolds years to get Deadpool made, and he even hired writers with his own money to help him sell Fox on the idea. He shot some test footage and then leaked it to the fans online, which helped things explode. So many fans started talking about it that Fox finally gave in and greenlit the R-rated superhero movie. Reynolds has always credited the fans, and this was a way to give back. Not only that, but Reynolds got to meet a celebrity himself while in costume.

“No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT. Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building,” Reynolds wrote. “And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!” Yes, Reynolds snapped a photo with WWE Hall of Fame legend Sgt. Slaughter while on his rounds at San Diego Comic-Con.

Reynolds finished off his Comic-Con journey with the Avengers: Doomsday panel, where he joked that he wanted to know when they start filming the movie, hinting that he doesn’t know, so he is claiming Deadpool isn’t going to be in it. Of course, this could just be Reynolds joking around and making people not think that Deadpool is in the film, and it would be just like Reynolds to throw off fans from the truth. Either way, Deadpool will be back soon in the MCU, and as he said at San Diego Comic-Con this year, he has the fans to thank for that.

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