Deadpool’s MCU Future Gets Exciting Update Amidst Avengers: Doomsday Rumors

After headlining two massively successful solo films for 20th Century Fox, Deadpool finally made the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine. Reuniting the fan-favorite duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film quickly became one of the MCU’s biggest hits, earning widespread praise and grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Though Deadpool & Wolverine broke records, there strangely hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding when fans will see those characters again. All Kevin Feige has said on the matter is that the studio is always thinking about possibilities, but it sounds like Deadpool remains a top priority for Reynolds.

In a Puck report detailing where things stand with Reynolds and wife Blake Lively’s careers amidst their ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, it’s said that Reynolds is “wisely focused on the next Deadpool movie, which will give him a chance to be seen as the public loves him most.” No other details, such as the project’s premise or a potential production timeline, were shared.

When Could We See The Next Deadpool Movie?

Rumors persist that Reynolds will reprise the Merc with a Mouth in Avengers: Doomsday, though that has not been officially confirmed. Considering how much Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are leaning into nostalgia by honoring all corners of Marvel movie history, appearances from Reynolds and Jackman would make a lot of sense, but it remains to be seen if that will come to pass. As fans wait to see if Deadpool will fight alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Doctor Doom, it’s encouraging to hear the character’s next solo outing remains a focus for Reynolds.

Last year, Reynolds shared that he was writing something for Deadpool, but was mum on details. Reports indicated that it could be some kind of team-up movie featuring Deadpool and various members of the X-Men. As speculation about Doomsday continues to swirl, Reynolds has maintained that he wants to keep Deadpool’s status as an outsider intact. He feels the character will lose some of what makes him special if he ever becomes an official member of the X-Men or Avengers. Based on his comments, it’s safe to say whatever he has in mind is more of an ensemble piece akin to the first two Deadpool movies, which saw Deadpool play off other mutants.

As for when fans will get a chance to see this movie, it probably won’t come out until after Avengers: Secret Wars. Understandably, Marvel is focused on the epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga and bringing this era of the MCU to a close. They have a solid plan in place building up to the premiere of Secret Wars next year, and it’s highly unlikely they’ll disrupt that by scheduling something as massive as a new Deadpool installment before then. Odds are, Deadpool won’t be the star of the show again until some point in 2028 at the earliest, after the MCU has undergone its soft reset to streamline the continuity.

It sounds like Marvel is going to cherry pick what gets carried over into the reset timeline, favoring characters and elements that have strongly resonated with viewers. If that’s the approach, then Reynolds’ Deadpool will likely remain intact. Not only has Deadpool always operated within his own corner of the continuity to begin with, all of his films have been very successful. There’s no need to hit the reset button here. It wouldn’t be surprising if Deadpool 4 ended up being one of the films that make up Phase 7.

