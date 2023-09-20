No One Will Save You Director Wants to Work With Dylan O'Brien and Jessica Henwick (Again)

No One Will Save You is the latest film from Spontaneous writer/director Brian Duffield, who also wrote the 2021 adventure film, Love & Monsters. While chatting with Duffield about No One Will Save You, which is heading to Hulu this week, ComicBook.com brought up Love & Monsters, which starred Dylan O'Brien as a young man embarking on a journey through a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters in a quest to find his high school girlfriend, who was played by Jessica Henwick. We asked Duffield if he had any interest in returning to the world of Love & Monsters, and while he gave a quick "no," he is interested in working with some of the film's stars.

"I'll say I got to know Dylan O'Brien from that, and I'm really excited to work with Dylan on something. I don't know what it is yet, but he just seemed like the man, and is so cool and gifted, and I'm always like, 'Okay, what can I do with Dylan?' And so we've been texting for a couple of years trying to figure, I don't have it yet, but I would love to. I'd love to work with – I've never met Jessica, but she's been in two of my movies," Duffield revealed with a laugh.

He added, "A some point, I got to meet her because I think she's so cool and I'm obsessed with the Matrix Resurrections. I think Bugs is so cool, and so I would freak out to get to work with her too. Even though that would be the third time."

(Photo: Paramount Pictures )

Brian Duffield Talks Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You:

No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever as a woman named Brynn who finds herself in the middle of an alien invasion. During ComicBook.com's chat with Duffield, he talked about the importance of focusing on Dever while filming.

"To never lose sight of Kaitlyn Dever," Duffield replied when asked what his priorities were when bringing the story to life. "I mean, really, it's so funny how, not how easy that can be, but it's like when you have so many stunts and gizmos and CG and all these different things. I remember, I think Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings, it was like 'every third shot in the battle scene had to have one of our leads of the movie.' And I remembered that."

He continued, "And then making this movie, it was like, 'Oh, if we're away from Kaitlyn for two shots, you get bored' and you're just kind of like, 'I don't care. I don't know what this is.' And it could be the coolest shit you've ever seen. But it was like, 'If I don't understand her thinking and feeling. It's all meaningless.' And so that was really the most important. Everything kind of is in service of Brynn in the movie. It's such a hyper-specific point of view. I think it's when she's asleep is kind of the only time we were really away from her point of view. And we even cut that down a little bit. We were like, 'People want to get back to Dever.'"

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Brian Duffield. No One Will Save You arrives on Hulu on September 22nd.