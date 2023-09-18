Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2023

Hulu has some big plans in store for the month of October. While we still have a couple weeks of September left, Hulu has already pointed the eyes of its subscribers to October with its monthly newsletter. On Monday afternoon, Hulu unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows set to arrive on its streaming roster next month, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

One of Hulu's biggest releases this month is actually a shared title with Disney+. Goosebumps, the new TV series based on the work of R.L. Stine, debuts on both services with its first five episodes on Friday, October 13th. After that initial drop, episodes will be released one at a time on a weekly basis.

With October being the heart of spooky season, Hulu also has a handful of brand new horror movies set to arrive on the service. 2023 horror films The Boogeyman, Cobweb, and Slotherhouse are all hitting Hulu next month, as well as the classic limited series Stephen King's Rose Red.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's October releases below!