Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2023
Hulu has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in October.
Hulu has some big plans in store for the month of October. While we still have a couple weeks of September left, Hulu has already pointed the eyes of its subscribers to October with its monthly newsletter. On Monday afternoon, Hulu unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows set to arrive on its streaming roster next month, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
One of Hulu's biggest releases this month is actually a shared title with Disney+. Goosebumps, the new TV series based on the work of R.L. Stine, debuts on both services with its first five episodes on Friday, October 13th. After that initial drop, episodes will be released one at a time on a weekly basis.
With October being the heart of spooky season, Hulu also has a handful of brand new horror movies set to arrive on the service. 2023 horror films The Boogeyman, Cobweb, and Slotherhouse are all hitting Hulu next month, as well as the classic limited series Stephen King's Rose Red.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's October releases below!
October 1st
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over
50 First Dates
Abduction
An American Citizen
Beyond JFK
Bogus
Ceremony
Daybreakers
Dark Shadows
Dazed and Confused
Devil's Due
Die Hard 2
Don't Say A Word
The Double
Driven
Easy A
The Empty Man
Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extra Man
Fat Albert
Fighting
FoodInc.
Flight Of The Phoenix
Funny People
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla (1998)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
Hanna
Hollywood Homicide
The Hunter
Interview With the Vampire
It (Stephen King's)
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun Returns
Little Miss Sunshine
Mona Lisa Smile
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks
Oblivion
The Omen (2006)
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Perfect Stranger
Phone Booth
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death
Pusher I
Q & A
Rudy
The Sacrament
Shaun Of The Dead
Sleepless in Seattle
Stoker
Sunchaser
Stripper
Synchronicity
That Night
Todo Cambia
Tower Heist
Turtle Beach
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?
Underwater
Pain & Gain
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep
October 2nd
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob's Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America's Book of Secrets
America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
October 6th
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere
The Tank
Zombie Town
October 12th
Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland
October 13th
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo
October 15th
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With A Shotgun
I'm Still Here
Ragnarok
Slotherhouse
Venus And Serena
Viva
October 19th
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
October 26th
FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener
October 27th
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again
Susie Searches
October 31st
Jiro Dreams of Sushi