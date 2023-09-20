Shudder Unveils October Lineup of New and Returning Horror Titles

All-new originals and beloved classics come to the streamer next month.

Any horror fan can tell you that, when it comes to celebrating your love of the horror genre, there's no better streaming service than Shudder, as it delivers both original and fan-favorite movies all year long. Even if Shudder feels like a year-round film festival, with Halloween soon approaching, the streamer is pulling out all the stops to take its terrors to new heights. The service will be debuting original movies and TV shows in the coming weeks, while also offering up classic tales of terror and frightening flicks that are soon to be classics. You can check out all of Shudder's October debuts below.

Original movies coming to Shudder in October include the following:

V/H/S/85 - October 6th

The next installment in the infamous found footage anthology franchise, V/H/S/85 is an ominous mixtape blending never-before-seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten '80s. Starring Freddy Rodriguez, Dani Deetté, Justen Jones and Rolando Davila-Beltran.



The Puppetman – October 20th

The Puppetman is a convicted killer on death row. He has always maintained his innocence saying it was an evil force controlling his body as he slaughtered his victims. Now Michal, the killer's daughter, begins to suspect that there may be some truth to her father's claim when those around her begin to die in brutal ways. All hope rests on her shoulders to break The Puppetman's curse. Written and directed by Brandon Christensen and starring Michael Paré, Caryn Richman, Alyson Gorske.

Night of the Hunted – October 20th

When an unsuspecting woman (Camille Rowe, No Limit) stops at a remote gas station in the dead of night, she's made the plaything of a sociopathic sniper with a secret vendetta. To survive she must not only dodge his bullets and fight for her life, but also figure out who wants her dead and why...



When Evil Lurks - October 27th

Shudder's first Spanish-language Original from Demián Rugna (Terrified) is a rural possession thriller revolving around timeless horror concepts and adding contemporary twists. Set in a remote village, two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. After warning the neighbors in town, they decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno. Starring Ezequiel Rodríguez, Eduardo Salomón and Silvia Sabater.



Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor – October 30th

In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland County, NY, site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC.



Original series and specials coming to Shudder in October include the following:

Creepshow Season 4 – October 13th

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic returns for a new season and is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page...



Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5 – October 31st

Horror's new icons The Boulet Brothers' are on the hunt to find the world's next drag monster superstar in this brand-new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, the challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances promise to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.



The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978) – October 10th at 10 p.m. ET on ShudderTV

Joe Bob celebrates the 45th anniversary of this iconic horror film.



Joe Bob's Helloween – October 20th at 9 p.m. ET on ShudderTV

Horror legend Joe Bob Briggs and his co-host Darcy the Mail Girl celebrate the spooky season in style -- with a demonic double-feature sure to get your blood pumping and one very scary special guest.



Other titles coming to Shudder in October including the following:

October 1st

Dead End

Christmas Eve. On his way to his in-laws with his family, Frank Harrington decides to try a shortcut for the first time in 20 years. It turns out to be the biggest mistake of his life.



The Gate

Kids left home alone accidentally unleash a horde of malevolent demons from a mysterious hole in their suburban backyard.



Lake Mungo

Strange things start happening after a girl is found drowned in a lake.



May

A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.



Lords of Salem

Radio DJ Heidi is sent a box containing a record -- a "gift from the Lords." The sounds within the grooves trigger flashbacks of her town's violent past. Is Heidi going mad, or are the Lords back to take revenge on Salem, Massachusetts?



Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorize a small town.



Evil Dead II

The lone survivor of an onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack.



October 2nd

Spirit Halloween

When a Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three friends, thinking they've outgrown trick or treating, decide to spend the night locked inside. But their night of spook-filled fun soon turns to outlandish survival.



Hell House LLC: The Director's Cut

Stephen Cognetti presents his Director's Cut of one of the most popular found footage horror films in the last decade. The special edition has eight additional minutes of footage, director's intro, deleted scenes, cast auditions, a location scout of the Abaddon Hotel, and outtakes.



Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel

It's been eight years since the opening night tragedy of Hell House, LLC and still many unanswered questions remain. Thanks to an anonymous tip, investigative journalist Jessica Fox is convinced key evidence is hidden inside the abandoned Abaddon Hotel.



Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire

The Abaddon Hotel will once again be open to the public. Russell Wynn has taken his audience-interactive show, Insomnia into the abandoned hotel that is rumored to be haunted.



October 9th

Dog Soldiers

A routine military exercise turns into a nightmare in the Scotland wilderness.



All Hallows' Eve

A babysitter finds a VHS tape which features various sinister murders performed by a psychotic clown.



All Hallows' Eve 2

A woman finds a VHS tape on her doorstep that shows a series of gruesome tales that could be real. But the true danger is the pumpkin-faced killer that's using the tape to find his next victim.



October 16th

Lockdown Tower

The inhabitants of a tower wake up one morning to find that their building is shrouded in an opaque fog, obstructing doors, and windows -- a strange dark matter that devours anything that tries to pass through it.



October 23rd

Kidnapped

Three hooded Eastern-European criminals burst into a home in a Madrid gated community, holding the family hostage in their own home, and forcing the father to empty his credit cards.



The Midnight Man

A girl and her friends find a game in the attic that summons a creature known as The Midnight Man, who uses their worst fears against them.



October 31st

Saw

Two strangers awaken in a room with no recollection of how they got there, and soon discover they're pawns in a deadly game perpetrated by a notorious serial killer.



Saw II

A detective and his team must rescue 8 people trapped in a factory by the twister serial killer known as Jigsaw.



Saw III

Jigsaw abducts a doctor in order to keep himself alive while he watches his new apprentice put an unlucky citizen named Jeff through a brutal test.



Saw IV

Despite Jigsaw's death, and in order to save the lives of two of his colleagues, Lieutenant Rigg is forced to take part in a new game, which promises to test him to the limit.



Saw V

Following Jigsaw's grisly demise, Mark Hoffman is commended as a hero but Agent Strahm is suspicious and delves into Hoffman's past. Meanwhile, another group of people are put through a series of gruesome tests.



Saw VI

Agent Strahm is dead and FBI agent Erickson draws nearer to Hoffman. Meanwhile a pair of insurance executives find themselves in another game set by Jigsaw.



Saw 3D

As a deadly battle rages over Jigsaw's brutal legacy, a group of Jigsaw survivors gathers to seek the support of self-help guru and fellow survivor Bobby Dagen, a man whose own dark secrets unleash a new wave of terror.



Stay tuned for updates on other Shudder titles.

