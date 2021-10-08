No Time to Die Streaming Debut Finally Happening Soon

✖

After a few months the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's swansong No Time to Die is finally set to make its streaming debut. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film will be available to stream for free on the platform starting on Friday, June 10. Despite Amazon completing its purchase of the Bond parent company MGM, No Time to Die joins just two other movies from the entire franchise as streaming for free on the service. Currently only the Pierce Brosnan-starring Goldeneye and the Daniel Craig-starring Skyfall are available to stream; all the other films however remain available to rent.

With Daniel Craig's time as the title secret agent now complete, many fans have their eyes firmly set on the future and who will paly the part in the next set of movies. "It's a big decision," producer Barbara Broccoli previously told Variety about the role. "It's not just casting a role. It's about a whole rethink about where we're going. I'm just here celebrating one of the greatest actors on the planet, Daniel Craig."

No Time to Die is currently available for purchase and rental on Amazon Prime Video, featuring a banner that specifically mentions its an Oscar winner. Earlier this year the film took home the Best Original Song Academy Award for the theme performed by Billie Eilish. With its Oscar win it marks the first time that three James Bond movies in a row have taken home Oscar gold. Skyfall, SPECTRE, and No Time to Die all took home the Best Original Song Oscars, cruising past the last time consecutive Bond films won Oscars (Goldfinger and Thunderball all the way back in the 1960s). Eilish's win also made her the first person born in the 21st century to win an Academy Award.

No Time to Die is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Its official description reads as follows: "James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Craig leads the ensemble cast which also includes Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz also made a return as the villain Blofeld.