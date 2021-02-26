Nobody's Greg Rementer on Year's Best Action Flick and Bob Odenkirk, Action Superstar

Greg Rementer is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's top stuntmen. After serving as a stuntman on projects like Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Deadpool, Agents of SHIELD, Sons of Anarchy, Banshee, and The Walking Dead, Rementer switched to a role primarily behind cameras. That's led him to credits as the stunt coordinator on Hobbs & Shaw, The Mandalorian, and most recently, Bob Odenkirk's Nobody. Written by Derek Kolstad — the same scribe behind the John Wick franchise — Nobody features Odenkirk as a retired assassin. He's left his life as a "fixer" behind to move out to the suburbs and start a family. It's that plot device that Rementer tells us drew him to the project in the first place. "We're those guys. We're at home. I'm with my wife. I'm with my son. You know, we're all feeling maybe a hair mundane in our life and who better to play that then Bob Odenkirk, who reminds us of that everyday guy," the stunt coordinator tells us. "Who is by the way, far from the everyday guy. Bob Odenkirk is the wittiest guy I've ever met, extremely talented. And now that he does fight choreography, I'm like, 'Bob, what can't you do?'" Keep scrolling to see our full chat with Rementer in support of Nobody, out on physical media release Tuesday, June 22nd.

Intro ComicBook.com: Nobody, man. I'm telling you — Nobody is probably my favorite movie of 2021 so far. Greg Rementer: I really appreciate that. It's an incredible little feature, so let's talk that. You get the call to say, "Hey, you know what? We're working on a movie that's this, I call it a Wickian-type feature, but we have Bob Odenkirk in the lead role." What's what's your initial reaction like? No offense to Bob, but he's not the first person you think of when you think of mega-action superstar, right? Absolutely. And again, you nailed it right on the head. I was finishing a movie that I was working that David Leitch was directing at the time. And his producing partner and wife, Kelly McCormick looked at me and said exactly that. We've got this thing that we were finishing up and she asked, "What are you doing after it? Check this out." Obviously, David co-directed the first John Wick, so this genre we understood and he said, "But it's Bob Odenkirk. And I said, "I would have never imagined you would have ever said that". I can see where this could turn out great and the opposite. And what I didn't know was that Bob had already been training for more than a year with a stunt actor who I know very well. And I said, "Really? I'd love to see some footage". So I get in touch with this gentleman named Daniel Bernhardt, who is a well-known stunt actor, stunt performer, and fight coordinator. He was one of the co-fight coordinators on Nobody. And I said, "I hear you've been training Bob. David and Kelly even spoke to me about Nobody. I'd love to see some footage of Bob." He sends me this footage and he tells me they've been training for a year, year and a half, and they've become good friends. He just donates his time to Bob on a regular basis and they just train once or twice a week. Turns out, Bob is obsessed with physical training and stunt training and I'm like, "You've got to be kidding me." He shows me these videos, and I say, "Okay, I'm in." Now I'm a hundred percent in because who doesn't want to see the opposite archetype that we all can connect with from Iowa, to Atlanta, to LA, to Montana? The guy that we are. We're those guys. We're at home. I'm with my wife. I'm with my son. You know, we're all feeling maybe a hair mundane in our life and who better to play that then Bob Odenkirk, who reminds us of that everyday guy. Who is by the way, far from the everyday guy. Bob Odenkirk is the wittiest guy I've ever met, extremely talented. And now that he does fight choreography, I'm like, "Bob, what can't you do?" But he worked extremely, extremely hard to get where he was at on his own time, on his own dime. Daniel, as I said, worked with them for almost a year, year and a half before we ever talked about doing this. And then I saw this work. I signed on. We started developing Hutch's style and his energy behind his fight choreography. And then the next thing that we did was talk to Daniel about getting him with more stunt performers and taking that style that we're doing and getting Bob to do that. So they had been doing like a general style that teaches you how to move your body when you're doing fight choreography. It's important to come from the hips, to reach chamber punches and kicks. And now we want to put the aggression and the anger behind it. And what it is, you know, when Bob is hitting somebody, is he just hitting him or is the smashing the life out of them because he has so much pent-up progression? And then for maybe another two months, we got more specific with that style. Then Bob came and joined us in Nobody in Winnipeg for about a month to two months before we actually shot andwe got down and dirty and really taught him the choreography of the bus and the home fight, and the finale, and really let him train with the people he was going to be fighting with. My favorite story about Bob, and if you know, I was previously a fighter and I know many fighters. You get this kind of like lion and the tiger, or you get this like super calm essence before you fight, and I think he got to a certain point where Bob was like, "I think I can take these guys". You know, we really truly saw in his eyes and we primed him. We're like, "Tomorrow is the big day. Tomorrow's the big day. Are you ready to do the bus fight? Two years in the training, Bob. It's go time." We walk on a set, and I just see Bob pacing back and forth, like a tiger in a cage ready for meat being started. And he looked at the stunt performers who, one was Daniel Bernhardt, the fight coordinator, another Kirk Jenkins, who is the other co-fight coordinator, and these other two Canadian incredible stunt performers. And I just looked at all four of them and said, "I think he's probably going to hurt you guys." It's going to be awesome because you're going to believe it. He's going to get in there. And we taught Bob, when you're hitting the body, when stunt performing, you make gentle contact, right. You really get in there and you, you feel the aggression and Bob was just seething. So when you watch that bus fight, you just know that two years to date at that moment, Bob has been waiting to prove himself. And, oh my God, did he do it. It was a dream come true for a second-united director and stunt coordinator to sit back and have an idea and have someone deliver it in full-heartedly.

Becoming A Stunt Coordinator You mentioned you were previously a fighter. At what point in your life do you go, "You know, hold up. I think I want to do something with stunt work and movies?" I kind of had a crooked path and I'll keep this one short because I know it's not about Nobody. But yeah, I grew up doing martial arts my whole life. Watched Jackie Chan Found all these guys and thought to myself, "I'll never get to do it. I'll never go to Hollywood." But then I found live shows and that was kind of my crossover, where I worked at theme parks, like Walt Disney World and Universal, and they had live stunt shows. And I remember seeing them as a kid, and thought, "I could do that." Learn these live-stunt shows, and then just kind of met a couple of guys who they were like, "Yeah, we do live stunt shows, but we also work in film and television." They kind of mentored me and worked my way into it. And it was always a dream. I just never knew how I was going to be on that path. Sure enough, I just found these little alleys and took me to meet the right people until inevitably just found the right people to put me on the right paths. I always wanted to make films. I just never knew that I was going to actually get to do it, you know? So I found myself right to the optimal spot there with Nobody again. The underdog movie and nobody saw coming that I just believed truly is what it was because Bob Odenkirk played the guy that we can all relate to being. He's not the handsome muscular guy walking away from explosions. I truly believe in my heart that the majority of the men that watch this movie can relate and feel they can do what he did. I feel like most of the wives watch it and believe I bet my husband could do that. Kids can relate, that was the everyday household. And I just think it was so special because without Bob doing it, it would have been totally different. Right. What do you think your the most difficult aspect of your job on Nobody was? Well, the most difficult job on Nobody would probably have to be, I guess it would just have to be continuing to set the bar higher. We have the writer from John Wick. We have the director, producers from John Wick. John Wick. Everybody was like, "John Wick." And I know, but we're not making John Wick. Okay? But you've seen, and I've worked with this team and we've all been a part of incredible projects like John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool. And they all have this je ne sais quoi about them that makes them special. So what was that about Nobody? To me, it was about the things that he fought with, and how he fought. But most importantly, the hardest part was keeping the narrative in the fights honest. From the minute that he fights in the bus, we don't just do a fight scene. We do a raw, gritty, story-driven bloodbath about a man who has pent-up aggression. Twenty years of realizing he wants to be who he was again, but he's rusty. The second time he fights he's a little cleaner, but now they fucked with his family. And it's time to level that up in his own home. So we had to come up with, what does a guy do when he's the world's top guy you send in to delete everybody? And now you're in his home. And then finally he gets the setup, this ultimate home alone bloodbath with his two most trusted confidants who come in and surprise, he's as calm as a cucumber. But we've seen those kind of scenes before. We just wanted to make sure that A, Bob remained true to his character and had those great moments through and through. And didn't become an action star, remained the dad who was fighting for what he was fighting for. We also kept it fresh with ideas like rat trap shotgun shells. Yes. I know it's sick, but the love of the action did that for love, not for the negative. To me, it just sounded like the perfect really sick twisted device or rebar in air cannons. Why not? That sounds like something that Bob in his tool and die shop would do. Keeping it fresh, keeping the audience happy, keeping them on the edge of their seats.