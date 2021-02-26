Nobody Director Comments On Possibility of John Wick Crossover

✖

Nobody has hit theaters to critical and commercial success, and fans are already begging for more. The high-octane action flick is written by Derek Kolstad, the same screenwriter behind the first three John Wick features, so some are wondering if that "more" could end up coming in the form of a crossover between the two franchises. According to Nobody director Ilya Naishuller, it's a "never say never" situation even though the odds might seem unlikely.

“I love when the people ask, ‘Is it the same universe?'” Naishuller recently told IndieWire. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I can’t say anything. But what you could do is look at which studio made which movie and then think about the reality of doing a crossover.’ That’s all I’ll say. I mean, everything’s possible. Stranger things have definitely happened, but… yeah.”

Even though filmmakers like Kolstad and producer David Leitch have been involved in both franchises, Nobody is a movie distributed by Universal while the John Wick franchise is a Lionsgate property. That said, we've known studios have worked together whenever beneficial for all involved — you only need to take a look at Sony and Marvel Studios' sharing of Spider-Man for that confirmation.

When we spoke with Kolstad earlier this month, he wasn't hot on the idea of a major crossover — instead, the scribe said he'd rather see the two pass each other by in an airport before going their separate ways.

"I think that's much more interesting because at a certain point, when worlds collide, as a guy who loves these kinds of movies, it always feels desperate at that point," the writer told ComicBook.com. "And in none of these things do I ever want to find ourselves in a desperate place. I would rather it be a little bit of a wink and a nod to each other and the audience."

He added, "You know, honestly, they're so different. Growing up, I loved Narnia, Lord Of The Rings, Star Wars, and Dungeons and Dragons. They're very, very different creatures but they're very, very, very similar. Right? I think these are two very separate things that if they were to ever converge at a certain point, it would be the two of them walking through an airport and just giving each other a nod."

Nobody is now in theaters while all three John Wick features are available wherever movies are sold.

What other actors would you like to see get a high-octane action franchise? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!