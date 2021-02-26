Nobody's On Demand Release Date Revealed

✖

Nobody is already on a tear at the box office, finishing atop the domestic box office its first week in theaters. Now that Universal has a deal with most theater chains to shorten the theatrical release window, the studio is already starting to push the movie's on-demand release in a matter of weeks. According to a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Nobody will be available through the traditional digital marketplaces beginning April 16th, just three weeks after it first hit theaters.

"Don't miss your shot at Nobody," the film's official Twitter accounted shared. "#NobodyMovie is in Theaters Now and On Deman April 16."

Don’t miss your shot at Nobody. #NobodyMovie is In Theaters Now and On Demand April 16. Where to watch: https://t.co/wNsIHgGdri pic.twitter.com/OcrCysLRkA — Nobody (@NobodyMovie) March 30, 2021

Universal sent shockwaves around the exhibition world last fall after saying it'd start pushing for a shorter window for its movies at the box office. Though some exhibitors quickly boycotted the movie, most chains eventually came to terms with the move amidst a changing marketplace.

In November, Universal and Cinemark agreed to a window that'd keep all Universal windows in theaters for three weeks before being bounced to an on-demand or streaming release.

“Universal’s century-long partnership with exhibition is rooted in the theatrical experience, and we are more committed than ever for audiences to experience our movies on the big screen,” said Donna Langley, Chairman, UFEG. “Mark Zoradi and the team at Cinemark have been outstanding partners, and Peter Levinsohn [Vice Chairman & Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG] has done a remarkable job on the studio’s behalf in making deals that give us the confidence to release our movies in the marketplace, keep the content pipeline moving, and provide consumers with the optionality that they are looking for.”

“We are extremely pleased to further enhance our strong partnership with Universal as we evolve the exclusive theatrical window,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We believe a more dynamic theatrical window, whereby movie theaters continue to provide an event-sized launching platform for films that maximize box office and bolsters the success of subsequent distribution channels, is in the shared best interests of studios, exhibitors and, most importantly, moviegoers.”

