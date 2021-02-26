Nobody Opens In Top Spot at the Box Office

Bob Odenkirk's new action movie Nobody takes the top spot at the box office in its debut weekend. The film opened with $6.7 million from more than 2,000 theaters. The film has been warmly received by critics, including ComicBook.com Adam Barnhardt, who writes, "Nobody is light on a story in an attempt to craft a sympathetic protagonist that's relatable to a vast majority of the audience that will see this movie in theaters. By the time the plot comes around, you're already invested in the main character enough to forgive how wobbly the story told might be. Nobody aces the thing it set out to do — it tells a character-driven story that turns Odenkirk into a bonafide action superstar. The fact they gave Doc Brown a cache of sawed-off shotguns is just the cherry on top of an already-excellent shootout sundae." Disney's Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon moves into second place after three straight weeks in the top spot. Tom & Jerry slides into the third place spot, while Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland's dystopian sci-fi movie Chaos Walking holds firm in fourth place. What do you think of this week's box office chart? Let us know what you think in the comments. Keep reading to see this week's full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. Nobody (Photo: Universal) Opening Weekend

Total: $6.7 million Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary -- and ensure that he will never be underestimated again.



Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad. The movie stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd.

2. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week Four

Weekend: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Total: $28.4 million Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

3. Tom & Jerry (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Five

Weekend: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Total: $37.1 million A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Tom & Jerry is directed by Tim Story. The live-action cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong.

4. Chaos Walking (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Four

Weekend: $1.19 million

$1.19 million Total: $11.4 million In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions. He soon discovers the source of the silence: a girl, named Viola. Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford, based on Ness's 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, part one of the Chaos Walking trilogy. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo,

5. The Courier (Photo: Roadside Attractions) Week Two

Weekend: $1.04 million

$1.04 million Total: $3.48 million The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Courier is directed by Dominic Cooke. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, and Angus Wright.

6. The Croods: A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Week 18

Weekend: $540,000

$540,000 Total: $55.97 million Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

7. The Marksman (Photo: Open Road Films) Week 11

Weekend: $375,000

$375,000 Total: $14.8 million Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

8. Boogie (Photo: Focus Features) Week Four

Weekend: $340,000

$340,000 Total: $3.8 million Alfred "Boogie" Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. Boogie is written and directed by Eddie Huang. The film stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

9. Minari Week Seven

Weekend : $275,000

: $275,000 Total: $1.8 million A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Minari is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. The film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton.