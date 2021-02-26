Nobody: RZA Surprised His Son With Christopher Lloyd Scenes

✖

In joining the cast of Nobody, RZA had an awesome opportunity not only to star in an action-packed thrill ride of a film but to deliver a special surprise to his son. RZA, a huge fan of film and comics himself, is bringing up a son who appreciates some of the films which his father grew up watching like Back to the Future. It just so happens, RZA stars in Nobody alongside Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd. Before the movie is over, the two briefly share the screen together, which is a fact RZA decided to preserve as a surprise for his son who saw Nobody ahead of its release in theaters.

"I'm a Christopher Lloyd, stan yo, since Taxi, I had a chance to tell him about the things he did," RZA told ComicBook.com. "My son was introduced to him about four or five years ago. We go to this movie theater called Cinepolis out in Woodlake, no, Westlake, whatever, out in Cali. Anyway, and they have like movie pick of the weeks. And every once in a while there'd be some old classic. And they had Back to the Future and we took our son to see that. And that was his first time seeing it and he geeked out and loved it. And then, then we got Back to the Future II, Back to the Future III and it's... And so Doc becomes more of my son's favorite character. And when the movie, when they called me for [Nobody], I didn't tell my son, he didn't find out until Universal was kind enough to send me a screener. And I played it and he was like, 'Oh, that's Doc.' He was watching Doc. And then he see me pop up and he was like, "Whoa, dad, you know Doc!" So that was a bond, bond for me."

In fact, the cast and the crew of Nobody was all quite appealing to RZA, in general. This should come as no surprise, considering the Bob Odenkirk-lead film has John Wick and Atomic Blonde geniuses David Leitch and Kelly McCormack producing, with Harcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller directing.

"This is a great cast and a great director at the end of the day, you know, Hardcore Henry, his previous film was, I mean, it was groundbreaking, in all reality for action stunts, you know what I mean?" RZA points out, referencing a film which brought first person action to cinema. "I read the script. I was like, 'He's going to kill this. And then when he invited me to play with him, I just wanted to come and give them something that I kind of haven't given, right, which is kind of I think a little bit more internal, but yet confident. And I think the loyalty aspect of the character, as you hear the character talking throughout the film, you could tell that he's there for his brother, you know?"

Nobody hits theaters on March 26.