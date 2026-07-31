Obsession’s Inde Navarrette Reveals the X-Men Character She Wants to Play, And They’re Not a Hero

Excitement is building for the MCU’s X-Men reboot, especially after the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Obsession star Inde Navarrette is one popular fancast for the X-Men, particularly for the role of Rogue, and there have long been reports she’s met with director Jake Schreier. Now, with Samara Weaving cast as the MCU’s Emma Frost, audiences are naturally eager to know more about what’s in store.

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Speaking to Variety, Navarrette confirmed she has indeed met with Schreier. According to Navarrette, she absolutely loved his work in Thunderbolts* and would love the chance to work with him. “Every time that I see something like [a new X-Men rumor], I kind of I’ll giggle cuz I’m like obviously I know the truth,” she added, which certainly makes her sound like someone who’s either been cast… or knows the casting process has moved on. That said, apparently Navarrette’s dream X-Men role is actually the shapeshifter Mystique, simply because she loves the prosthetics and makeup process.

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Inde Navarrette Would Be a Perfect X-Men Addition

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We don’t yet know much about the MCU’s X-Men plans. Spider-Man: Brand New Day certainly fires the gun on the Mutant Saga (although I’ll avoid spoiling), and Weaving is the first cast member confirmed by the trades. This presumably indicates Marvel and Disney held back casting announcements for D23, when we’re all now expecting a full X-Men roster to be revealed. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Navarrette on stage, perhaps as Rogue, or maybe even as Mystique.

That said, Navarrette’s Mystique choice does seem a little too “safe” to be real. Mystique was a major part of the Fox X-Men movies (in both timelines), and it’s reasonable to assume Marvel want to tell a story that feels a little more unique. Brand New Day appears to set up something quite fresh, and the casting of Weaving hints we’re going to deal with heroes and villains who were underserved by Fox. I’ll be very surprised indeed if that includes Mystique; frankly, it seems more likely Navarrette tossed out Mystique simply because she knows that’s a character who isn’t under discussion right now. It would be quite amusing for her to play Rogue, though, a character who – in the comics – was actually raised by Mystique.

It is, however, exciting to hear Navarrette has met with Schreier. From her comments, she absolutely loved Thunderbolts*; a delightful character-driven drama that has ushered in a spate of critically-acclaimed movies for Marvel. It’s safe to assume he’s been chosen for the X-Men reboot so he can repeat that same approach, which is exactly what the MCU needs. Recent movies are maintaining the focus on spectacle while focusing much more on character arcs and narrative themes, and it’s making for a much stronger MCU. Navarrette has already demonstrated the acting chops to work well in such a story, and it’s easy to see why she’s such a popular fancast for a character like Rogue.