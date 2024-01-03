Ocean's 11: Margot Robbie Weighs in on Reports of Playing George Clooney's Mom in Prequel

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are currently known to the world as Barbie and Ken but it was recently announced that the duo is reuniting to lead a new Ocean's prequel film. Rumor has it that the duo will be playing the parents of George Clooney and Sandra Bullock's characters from the franchise. Recently, Clooney said "it makes sense" when asked about Robbie and Gosling potentially playing his parents. In a new interview with Variety, Robbie addressed the rumors that she's joining the Ocean family and reacted to Clooney's comments. The star was also joined by her LuckyChap Entertainment co-founders, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

"Honestly, I'm so chuffed to hear that," Robbie said about Clooney's remakes. "That is extremely high praise. Wow, how exciting!"

"That wasn't a plot point that we've confirmed or denied," Ackerley added. "We're still working on the script."

"I don't know who his parents will ultimately be or not be," Robbie shared.

"Or if their parents are even in the movie," Ackerley pointed out.

"I wish I could be on the gossip channels all this information comes from. We hear it in the office," McNamara added.

"I also read so much stuff that's not true," Robbie continued. "'Margot Robbie's doing that!' And I'm like, 'I'm 100% not and I've never even heard that.' I know people do that just to whip up a buying frenzy. I mean, we should take it as a compliment."

Plot details surrounding the Ocean's Eleven prequel are currently under wraps, but director Jay Roach has confirmed that it will take place in Monte Carlo in 1962.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there's a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht," Roach told the Associated Press. "It's not inexpensive. And I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it's very much a love story. And we were both inspired by Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief but also Notorious. It just wants to be a big, big, you know, cinematic spectacle."

Will Ocean's Fourteen Happen?

In addition to the Ocean's prequel, many are wondering if Clooney will reunite with some of his Ocean's Eleven co-stars for a fourth installment to their films.

"We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," Clooney teased when speaking with Uproxx. "Well ... I don't want to call it that," he added when the title Ocean's Fourteen came up. "I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style." He explained, "Yeah. George Burns and [Art] Carney, yeah. We're not quite that old."

