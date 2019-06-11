Official Bill & Ted Phone Booths Are Being Made Available

Cubicall, a custom manufacturer of phone booths for offices, announced over the weekend that they intend to release a phone booth with a design inspired by the comedy cult classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary and the upcoming release of the third Bill and Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Announced this past Sunday on Bill and Ted Day, Cubicall describes their “excellent” phone booth as “a meticulous recreation of the time-travelling phone booth from Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” complete with the umbrella antenna. The look is retro, but Cubicall will have all the same features as their other modern units in this one — including VOIP capability and USB chargers.

“As life-long fans of the movies, we’re really excited to bring this piece of movie history to life in time for Bill and Ted 3,” said Anthony Pucci, co-founder of Cubicall. “Not only will the booth feature the same great benefits of Cubicall phone booths, but we have some fun throwbacks planned like a retro-fitted pay phone.”

The limited-edition phone booth, which offers privacy for open offices and public spaces, is sure to transport fans back in time – even if it’s only psychologically. The recreated booth features an authentic payphone retrofitted for VOIP/landline service and umbrella time travel antenna. This, of course, is hardly an entry-level collectible; Cubicall designs working devices for business owners, and their booths start at around $6500.

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is going to go into production soon. The movie has been in development for years, from writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson with director Dean Parisot. The film will reportedly bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their title roles, as well as reusing old footage featuring Carlin and giving William Sadler another shot at the Grim Reaper role.

Cubicall will begin taking orders for the Bill and Ted Excellent phone booth later this fall. For now, you can learn more and register your interest here.