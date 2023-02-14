One Marvel Villain Reportedly Ruled Out as Emma Corrin's Role in Deadpool 3

As soon as news broke The Crown and Pennyworth star Emma Corrin was cast in Deadpool 3 earlier today, fans started to speculate about who the actor might be playing. One popular rumor suggested that Corrin, whose character is not yet identified, but characterized as the movie's villain, would be playing Danger, an android villain who is the physical embodiment of the Danger Room's training software. But according to Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, that is not the case. He still does not have a final answer for who Corrin might be, but the same source that confirmed for Deadline that Corrin will be a villain, also said the villain in question wasn't Danger, apparently.

The casting announcement for Corrin came straight from Ryan Reynolds, who welcomed the actor to the Deadpool family earlier today on social media. He gave no clues as to who Corrin might play.

Despite internet rumors, multiple sources confirm she will not be playing Danger in the movie https://t.co/Peu5wAzdpR — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 14, 2023

Not much is known yet about Deadpool 3, other than the fairly significant fact that Hugh Jackman will bring his version of Wolverine out of retirement to appear in the film. Of course, in spite of a Deadpool 2 joke acknowledging the character's death in Logan, Jackman's Wolverine comes from an earlier point in the timeline than Logan, and his Deadpool appearance will not change the poignant sendoff his character (and Patrick Stewart's Professor X) got in that film.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Besides The Crown, Corrin has appeared in Pennyworth, the Batman prequel starring Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth.

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters on November 8, 2024.