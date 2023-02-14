Deadpool 3 Casts The Crown and Pennyworth Star Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin, best known for her role in Netflix's The Crown, has joined the cast of Deadpool 3 in an as-yet-undisclosed role, according to star Ryan Reynolds. The actor welcomed Corrin to the "Deadpool family" on Twitter, where all of the big news about this movie has been revealed so far. The first Deadpool was released in theaters in February 2016, and became such a hit that suddenly February felt like a more viable proving ground for big tentpole action movies. So it makes some kind of sense to announce new casting on Valentine's Day.

Not much is known yet about Deadpool 3, other than the fairly significant fact that Hugh Jackman will bring his version of Wolverine out of retirement to appear in the film. Of course, in spite of a Deadpool 2 joke acknowledging the character's death in Logan, Jackman's Wolverine comes from an earlier point in the timeline than Logan, and his Deadpool appearance will not change the poignant sendoff his character (and Patrick Stewart's Professor X) got in that film.

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters on November 8, 2024.