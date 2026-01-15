One of 2025’s Best Fantasy Movies is Finally Coming to Netflix

The fantasy genre didn’t hold back in 2025. From the massive animated hit of Netflix‘s KPop Demon Hunters to the Oscar-nominated success of Wicked: For Good, A24’s wickedly clever Death of a Unicorn, and more, the genre absolutely delivered when it came to fantastical tales and blockbuster hits, and one of the best fantasy movies of 2025 is finally coming to Netflix in just a matter of weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seven months after hitting theaters and scoring one of the biggest box office hauls of the year, DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon is scheduled to fly into Netflix’s streaming library on February 10th (according to Whats-on-Netflix). Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the original 2010 animated film, the movie stars Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the awkward 16-year-old Viking on the rugged isle of Berk who defies centuries of tradition when he befriends a toothless dragon aptly named Toothless.

The Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon Was a Big Win for DreamWorks

Play video

Transforming animation into live-action is a significant creative and technical endeavor, and animated movies often struggle as live-action films, but How to Train Your Dragon managed to beat the odds. The movie was overwhelmingly well-received and earned a “Certified Fresh” 77% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a near-perfect and “Verified Hot” audience score of 97%. The movie proved that live-action remakes can resonate by staying faithful to the beloved animated original, the film playing out as a near shot-for-shot carbon copy with only a few subtle changes that ground the fantasy in the real world. ComicBook’s Nicole Drum described it as being “exactly what a live-action remake of an animated film should be. It honors the original and enhances it by seeking not to change it.”

The live-action How to Train Dragon wasn’t just a critical success, though, it was also a massive commercial win for DreamWorks. The movie’s $636 million worldwide haul not only made it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing live-action/animated hybrid of all time, but also the highest-grossing film of the franchise. The film’s success revitalized the franchise and guaranteed its future beyond 2025, with a live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 already in the works and set to soar into theaters on June 11, 2027.

What’s New on Netflix?

While fans wait for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon to fly into Netflix’s streaming catalog next month, there are plenty of other great titles available to stream. The streaming giant has been rolling out titles throughout January, with family-friendly titles like Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, as well as Netflix’s own Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2 and Pokémon Horizons Season 3 already streaming. Other new streaming options include District 9, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!