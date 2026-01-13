8 Most Anticipated Fantasy Movies of 2026, Ranked by Excitement (#1 Sounds Like a Masterpiece)

Numerous fantasy movies are headed our way in 2026, and while some of them feel a bit risky, others are downright exciting. Fans of the genre are in for a big year, as many much-anticipated fantasy shows, books, and movies are making their debuts. The films joining the category range from Disney films I’m dubious about to highly anticipated adaptations with huge names attached. Basically, there’s a fantasy offering for everyone.

The most exciting additions to the category build on pre-established releases, whether they’re classic literary tales or movies and shows we need sequels for. There’s a good mix of live-action and animation, and the majority of films will play in theaters, really allowing viewers to immerse themselves in their fantastical worlds. There’s also great talent to be found in the year’s biggest fantasy projects, and the single most-anticipated release is truly leaning into its star power.

8) Hexed

Disney is releasing Hexed on November 25, 2026, and according to Deadline, the animated fantasy film will follow a teenage boy and his mother as they discover the true source of his eccentricities: magical powers. The project will be directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, but not much else is known at this time. Given how many original Disney and Pixar movies have been disappointing in recent years — just look at Elio and Wish — it’s hard to get too excited for this release. Additionally, there’s just not enough information to warrant it. Perhaps once cast details and visuals surface, this will rank higher. For now, it’s something for fantasy lovers to keep on their radars.

7) Moana

Speaking of Disney movies I’m reluctant to get excited for, the studio’s live-action Moana also hits theaters later this year. It’s slated to arrive on July 10, 2026. And although the majority of Disney’s live-action offerings are underwhelming — especially held up to their animated counterparts — this could be the one to prove their worth. After all, it has promising casting in Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson (who is reprising his animated role as Maui). Johnson is also executive producing alongside Moana voice actor Auliʻi Cravalho. And Thomas Kail, who is best known for directing Hamilton on Broadway, is directing the film. All the talent associated with the Moana adaptation has me tentatively excited. However, Disney’s track record prevents this from landing too high on this list.

6) Jumanji 3

Moana isn’t the only exciting fantasy movie Dwayne Johnson will appear in this year. The Jumanji reboot series is concluding with the third and final installment (or fourth, if you count the ’90s adventure). The sequel is slated for December 11, 2026 (via Deadline). Although nothing beats the original 1995 film, the new Jumanji movies are surprisingly fun. The Next Level left things on a high note in 2019, and with the major cast members and director Jake Kasdan returning for one last hurrah, Jumanji 3 is sure to be just as entertaining. If it’s anything like the others, though, it’ll be a popcorn movie. And there are some bigger titles headed our way, including two long-awaited returns, a huge sequel, and two more serious projects.

5) Practical Magic 2

Practical Magic 2 will be on many fantasy lovers’ watchlist in 2026, and given that it’s arriving 28 years after the cult classic, it’s certain to be a big deal. Of course, attempting to revive a hit like this always comes with risks — and that’s why I’ll be proceeding with caution. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are returning as Gillian and Sally, respectively, which offers some hope that this can recapture the magic of the original. Per Deadline, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are also reprising their roles as Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny, and other exciting names are attached, including Lee Pace and Maisie Williams. Not much else is known, but Practical Magic 2 could prove one of the year’s biggest fantasy hits if done right. The film is scheduled for September 18, too, so it’ll arrive just in time for Halloween season.

4) The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

I’ve been waiting for Avatar Studios to release new Avatar: The Last Airbender content for years, and that will finally happen in 2026. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is slated to arrive on October 9, delivering another sequel to Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series. Set between the original show and The Legend of Korra, The Legend of Aang will follow Team Avatar as adults. This time, they’ll be on a mission to track down a power with the ability to save the Air Nomads from extinction. I’m excited for any opportunity to be back in this world, and the upcoming film has names like Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, and Taika Waititi attached to it, making it even more promising. Unfortunately, the disappointing update that The Legend of Aang won’t play in theaters makes this slightly less exciting than a few other films on the list. Even so, The Last Airbender fans have plenty to look forward to with this film and Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action series both releasing this year.

3) The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie crossed the billion-dollar mark in 2023, an impressive feat for any video game adaptation — and it’s surprising it’s taken so long for a sequel to emerge. 2026 is the year it finally gets one, however, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie scheduled for April 3. The film will adapt the Super Mario Galaxy games, an exciting prospect, especially since it means that Rosalina will make her movie debut. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will voice the character, and the initial trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also revealed that Bowser Jr. will make an appearance. The star-studded cast of the first film is also returning, laying the groundwork for the film to be just as successful as its predecessor. I’m excited to see what Illumination does with the franchise next, though there are two live-action projects that are shaping up to be even bigger deals.

2) Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

The Chronicles of Narnia books are fantasy classics, and while the Disney movies don’t do them justice — or even adapt the full story — Netflix has a shot at a fantasy masterpiece with its adaptation. Slated for IMAX release on November 26 and a streaming debut on December 25, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie has the potential to kick off an entire franchise (though only two movies from her are confirmed at this time). The adaptation already sets itself apart by adapting The Magician’s Nephew for the first time. And given that Gerwig turns everything she touches into gold, this seems guaranteed to be among the best fantasy projects of the year. There’s just one film that surpasses it in terms of excitement, and it’s because it’s also from a Hollywood legend and adapting a classic. Plus, we’ve already seen glimpses suggesting how incredible it will be.

1) The Odyssey

Anything with Christopher Nolan’s name attached to it is a must-see, and that’s especially true of The Odyssey, which is set to dominate the fantasy releases of 2026. The film will adapt Homer’s epic on the big screen, chronicling Odysseus’ eventful trip home from the Trojan War. In addition to having Nolan at the helm, The Odyssey has many incredible stars attached to it, from Matt Damon in the lead role to Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya (and that’s just naming a few of them). All of this sets the stage for a fantasy film of epic proportions, and the trailer for The Odyssey confirms what an event it will be. It’s easily the most exciting project of the year — within the fantasy genre and also more broadly. The Odyssey arrives on July 17, 2026.

