Mason Thames Teases What He’s Most Excited To Explore In How To Train Your Dragon Sequel (And Why It’s His Favorite) (Exclusive)

The past few years have brought a number of animated classics to the world of live-action, and this year saw one of the best adaptations yet in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon. The film captured the hearts of those who adore the originals while also introducing Toothless, Hiccup, and the rest of the delightful crew to a whole new generation of fans. Next up is a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon 2, and ComicBook had the chance to speak to Mason Thames about what’s in store for the anticipated sequel and what resonates most from the animated original to make it his favorite in the original trilogy.

When asked what it was about the second animated film that made such a big impact on him and what he’s excited to explore most in live-action, Thames said, “I mean, it’s just, it’s such a fantastic sequel in general. Like the way they expand and the time jump. I think the second film, the first film had such heart to it, but this brings such depth and sadness to it, and it really just makes you feel. And I mean, that’s why you go to the movie theater in the first place, because you want to feel, and that movie made me feel.”

“It was really, really sad and really touching and just really, really cool. And just the way they expand it, I’m really excited for us to jump into it and expand,” Thames said. “I can’t say too much, but I can say that, yeah, it’ll be pretty grand.”

The animated How to Train Your Dragon 2 features a time jump of five years, showcasing the effects of the peaceful alliance between the Vikings and the Dragons. It also introduces a whole new area of the world, new enemies, new dragons (including the ever-fierce Bewilderbeasts), and big action, but some of the most poignant moments are rooted in family, and we’re excited to see those make a leap to the big screen in a brand new way.

While longtime fans loved the live-action remake, a new legion of young fans have now been introduced to the franchise, something Thames couldn’t be more thrilled about, as the originals had a profound impact on him growing up as well.

“Yeah, I was texting Jay (Baruchel) yesterday, just talking about the originals, and how they impacted me. And, I mean, I grew up with those movies. Those were everything to me. I mean, still are,” Thames said. “It’s kind of a magic that that movie encapsulates, and going into it, it was really a thing where, I see a lot of live actions, and some of them may lose a little bit of heart or change some of the story, and it doesn’t feel the same.”

“You know, it may still be a great film, but it’s not what the original had, you know, that element. That’s something in How to Train Your Dragon that I really didn’t want to lose because of how much it meant to me, but of course, Dean (DeBlois), the moment I knew he was involved, I knew it was in good hands because he knows that world like the back of his hand,” Thames said. “He loves it. He loves his characters and his vision and his mind. Like, I wonder what goes on inside of it (laughs). He’s a genius, and just getting to be a part of that and bring it to a new generation, it’s really special.”

How to Train Your Dragon live-action is currently streaming on Peacock, and the How to Train Your Dragon live-action sequel is set for release on June 11, 2027.

